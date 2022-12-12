Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan

If you need reasons to watch the latest sensation from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, we got five good reasons.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have set the internet on fire with their first song from their upcoming actioner Pathaan. Besharam Rang has already become the most trending video of December, and we have decoded five reasons behind the instant success of the song. (Images source: Twitter)
1. Hot chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone
First things first, the bond between the lead stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is 'too hot to handle.' They both look sizzling good together. We wonder if their chemistry will set the big screen on fire.
2. Sultry Deepika Padukone
Before SRK and Deepika sizzle on screen, Deepika Padukone's hot avatar in a golden and orange swimsuit is more than enough to call a firefighter during the screening.
3. Foot-tapping choreography
The heart-pumping beats of Besharam Rang get deserving steps by choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. Deepika's dancing skills are perfectly showcased with her sexy gaze.
4. Shah Rukh Khan's chiselled body
SRK fans are in for a treat. Pathaan's chiselled body and his eight-pack abs are drool-worthy.
5. Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone's unmatchable pairing
At last, let's talk about the bond between SRK, and Deepika Padukone. They are one of the hottest jodi of Bollywood. Be it Om Shanti Om, Billu Barber, Chennai Express, Happy New Year or Pathaan, they are a bonafide couple of Bollywood.