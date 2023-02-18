Pathaan, Mission Impossible action director Casey O'Neill opens up on similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise

Credit: Shah Rukh Khan-Tom Cruise/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, broke many box office records. It is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Emmy award-nominated Casey O’Neill, who is the action director behind Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts in films like Jack Reacher, the Mission Impossible series and Top Gun: Maverick, planned and executed some of the breath-taking, adrenaline-pumping action-sequences featuring Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

Recently, Casey spoke about the remarkable similarity that he has seen between Tom Cruise and Shah Rukh Khan. He says, “They are both true professionals in their craft and so talented. Tom Cruise is a fearless actor who lives and breathes his craft and wants to push the envelope when it comes to his body and his cinema to only entertain audiences. SRK is just the same.”

Casey added, “Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body, he has unlearnt and learned action to deliver Pathaan as an entertainer like no other. Both are driven and committed lovers of cinema who will do whatever it takes to make the audience happy. I have worked with Tom on many exciting films. We all have enjoyed working with each other through the years. It was a pleasure working with another global movie star like Shah Rukh Khan and seeing him transform into an action star that no one has ever seen before.”

He further mentioned, “SRK is an exceptional athlete and performer. He can adapt to many different action sequences and excels in the process of movie magic for the big screen. He is a true gentleman and an amazing actor and I was honoured to be a part in the making of Pathaan with him and the entire crew.”

Casey has also worked on planning the Lake Baikal (Siberian frozen lake) sequence in Pathaan. He reveals, “In collaboration with director Siddharth Anand, we came up with an exciting chase on the snow and ice taking into consideration the vast beauty Siberia has to offer. This showed up in such dramatic fashion and really made the action of that scene look like no other. The deep blue ice was an exceptional backdrop for the chase on Lake Baikal which was an adventure in itself shooting in the elements on a tight schedule before the ice melted.”

