One of India’s richest actresses, her home was raided by I-T team, career ended after one shocking statement, she said…

In 1978, Mala Sinha was at the peak of her career when her home was raided by Income Tax officials and during the raid, IT team found Rs 12 lakh from the wall of her bathroom.

There are many Bollywood actresses of the 60s to 80s who succeeded in enthralling the audience with their exceptional beauty and superb talent. There are some actresses of that time who struggled a lot to achieve success in Bollywood and one such actress was Mala Sinha. It is to be noted that Mala Sinha was one of the most popular actress of her time but her brilliant career got ruined due to one mistake.

Mala Sinha was born on November 11, 1936 in a Bengali Nepali family. Mala Sinha made a big mistake at the peak of her career and this ended her career forever. The actress went into depression after the incident. Notably, Mala Sinha struggled a lot before making her mark in the industry. She faced rejections several times in the beginning of her career but she continued to work hard and ultimately managed to find her foot in Indian cinema. Mala Sinha made her acting debut with Bengali films and in Bollywood her first film was 'Rangeen Raaten'.

Mala Sinha then went on to work in several hit films like 'Pyaasa', 'Phir Subah Hogi', 'Dhool Ke Phool', 'Parvarish', 'Ujala', 'Maya', 'Hariyali Aur Raasta', 'Bewakoof', 'Anpadh', 'Bahurani'. She worked with star actors like Raj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Biswajeet, Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra and others. According to reports, Mala Sinha was the highest paid actress of her time and was also one of the richest actresses of that era.

In 1978, Mala Sinha was at the peak of her career when her home was raided by Income Tax officials. During the raid, IT team found Rs 12 lakh from the wall of her bathroom. Mala Sinha reportedly told the IT officials that the money was hidden in the wall by her father.

The case went to the court and in court Mala Sinha left everyone in shock when she told the court that she had earned the money through prostitution. This statement left shock waves in the film industry and it ruined Mala Sinha’s career.