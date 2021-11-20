Old photos of Malaika Arora's 'oops moment' in risque thigh-high-slit gown go VIRAL

Be it style or fitness, Malaika Arora never fails to impress. The actor has been ruling the film industry for years now and is wildly popular for her confidence, bold attitude, and beauty. From her gym looks to her stunning red-carpet appearances, Malaika always makes bold choices when it comes to fashion.

However, sometimes, despite carrying an outfit with ease, Malaika too, like all of us, faces a fashion faux pas. Today, we will tell you about a 2020 incident that took place on the red carpet of the Miss Diva Universe Grand Finale.

During the event, Malaika was seen dressed in a floor-sweeping one-shoulder ruffled gown with multiple layers. The thigh-high slit gown was from a designer label named Georges Chakra. The gown had many shades of yellow and the floral pattern made by the ruffles made the dress all the more special.

To complete her look, Malaika wore stunning golden strappy heels and accessorised her dress with a pair of diamond earrings.

Everyone was mighty impressed with Malaika's look, however, as soon as the actor stepped on the red carpet to pose for the cameras, she became a victim of an 'oops moment' in her risque thigh-high-slit gown.

However, thanks to years of experience in the industry, Malaika handled the situation with ease and fixed her dress to pose for the cameras.

Not long ago, Malaika had also become a victim of social media trolls when she was snapped going to her Yoga session and was brutally mocked for the way she walked. Many people commented on the video and compared Malaika's walk to that of a 'duck'.

This isn't the first time Malaika has been trolled for her walk while posing for the shutterbugs.