Karisma Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Malaika Arora groove to the song 'Sundara Sundara'-WATCH

Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor recently appeared on the sets of ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’ as special guests. They will be seen having fun with the judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur in the upcoming episode.

In the upcoming episode of ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’, Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor will be seen grooving to the song ‘Sundara Sundara’ with host Maniesh Paul, and judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur. Suniel Shetty has shared the video of the same with the caption, “When I got teleported to the Sundar days,” on Instagram. As soon as the video was posted, celebrities and fans started commenting on it.

While dropping love emoji, host Maniesh Paul wrote, “Love you anna soooooo good to have you on the show. Thank you.” One of his fans got emotional, he mentioned, “Mind-blowing sir…. Seriously im so happy to see you both again together, sir suniel sir and @therealkarismakapoor man you both are my favorite jodi… since my childhood…. Love you so much sir and man…”

Another fan commented, “I hope when I come to Anna’s age I will get same energy like him love u Anna.” One user wrote, “Wooowwwwww Annnaaa… Love you all the entertainers you gave us… Simply superb memories.

Suniel and Karisma had worked together in the films like ‘Gopi Kishan’, ‘Rakshak’, ‘Sapoot’, ‘Baaz’. For the unversed, Suniel Shetty's son Ahah Shetty will soon be making his Bollywood debut. Even before his debut, Ahan Shetty has been hitting headlines for his personal life. He is reportedly dating his childhood friend Tania Shroff.

As for his most-awaited debut 'Tadap' alongside Tara Sutaria, the film presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria, and written by Rajat Arora, is scheduled to release on December 3, 2021.