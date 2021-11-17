Malaika Arora plays with cheerful dog on the floor, hilarious video goes VIRAL

Be it her style or her attitude towards fitness, gorgeous Malaika Arora is an inspiration for many. The actress has been ruling the film industry with her confidence, boldness, and her beauty. Malaika, who knows how to carry any outfit with grace and ease, never fails to give major fitness goals to her fans.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora often shares her hot, sexy, and beautiful pictures on social media. However, this time, the actress is making headlines because of a video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the video, Malaika, who is sitting on the floor, can be seen playing with a dog who is trying to climb her back by placing paws on her shoulders. Somehow, the actress managed to get rid of the dog. Later, she fixed her hair and came out.

The video is grabbing everyone’s attention because of the way Malaika was playing with the dog. However, there were people who trolled the actress in the comment box. On the work front, Malaika is currently seen as a judge on the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’. Earlier, she was judging 'Supermodel of the Year season 2' with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar where she spilled the beans about what she prefers in a man.

She stated, "I really like a guy who is a little rough around the edges. I like that. Too prissy, chikna, nahi hota (or clean-shaven, I don’t like). Outrageously flirtatious. I like somebody who can kiss really well." On being asked about one person who knows her inside out, the actress said, "I would definitely say Arjun. He knows me, he gets me, he understands me, he annoys me." Malaika blushed as she revealed the last text message, she sent Arjun: "I love you too."

After parting ways with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in 2017, the Malaika Arora started dating Arjun Kapoor. Be it a Diwali party or birthday bash, they leave no chance to make each other feel special. They often talk about each other, express their feelings.