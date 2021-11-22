'Salman Khan ne mujhe nahi banaya hai': When Malaika Arora replied angrily to 'item girl' remarks

Malaika Arora is one such Bollywood personality who always remains in the news. When Malaika announced her divorce with Arbaaz Khan then they were trolled a lot but Malaika faced more criticism when her name was linked with actor Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun are now going steady and they are often seen spending quality time with each other.

It would not be wrong to say that Malaika Arora has made a name for herself in Bollywood with her films and her style. She earned huge populaorty after doing the song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in Shahrukh Khan's superhit film 'Dil Se'. After this, Malaika Arora appeared in several special songs. She also won everyone's heart with the song 'Munni Badnaam' in Salman Khan's 'Dabangg'. However, after this Malaika Arora had to face a lot of criticism and she was given the tag of 'Item Girl'.

Actress Rakhi Sawant had once said that Malaika Arora is not called an item girl because she is a relative of Salman Khan. Malaika reacted strongly to the remarks and said that Salman Khan has not made me and I am a self-made girl. It is to be noted that Malaika did a special song in 'Dabangg 2' also.