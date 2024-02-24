Twitter
Not Sonu Sood, but this actor was Sanjay Gupta's choice to play Dawood Ibrahim in Shootout At Wadala, he rejected...

AI images of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s newborn son Akaay go viral

Not Sonu Sood, but this actor was Sanjay Gupta's choice to play Dawood Ibrahim in Shootout At Wadala, he rejected...

Viral video: Bengali bride dances to Taylor Swift's 'Love Story', internet says 'super se bhi upar'

DNA Explainer: What is 'meow meow' drug, that makes you hear strange sounds, affects your nervous system?

AI images of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s newborn son Akaay go viral

Not Sonu Sood, but this actor was Sanjay Gupta's choice to play Dawood Ibrahim in Shootout At Wadala, he rejected...

Sanjay Gupta wanted Vivek Oberoi to play Dawood Ibrahim in his directorial Shootout At Wadala, but the actor refused, despite their previous successful collaboration in Shootout At Lokhandwala

Simran Singh

Feb 24, 2024

Sonu Sood in Shootout at Wadala (Image source: Twitter)
Director Sanjay Gupta is known for directing gangster dramas. In his filmography, two of his films, Shootout At Lokhandwala (2007), and Shootout At Wadala (2013) stand tall. The Shootout series was commercially successful, and it was praised for adapting real-life incidents, and life stories of real criminals on the big screen. 

Shootout At Wadala (SAW) was a prequel to the 2007 film, which was based on the Mumbai police's first encounter, hunting down notorious Manya Surve. The movie was praised for depicting the rise of the underworld in Mumbai, and it also included characters based on real-life mafia dons, such as Haji Mastan, Ayub Lala, Iqbal Naatiq, Vishnu Patil,  Shabir Ibrahim Kaskar, and Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. In the movie, Sonu Sood played the role of Dawood, and his performance impressed fans. However, Sonu wasn't the original choice for the role. 

Sanjay Gupta approached this actor for Dawood Ibrahim

In the pre-production of SAW, Sanjay Gupta approached Vivek Oberoi to play the role of Dawood. Before this film, Vivek played the main antagonist, Maya Dolas in the prequel. Sanjay went to Vivek with the hope that the actor would happily accept the role, but to his surprise, Vivek rejected the role, and it shocked Sanjay. 

Why Vivek rejected Dawood's role in Shootout At Wadala

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vivek revealed that after playing a main villain in the previous film, he was not ready to play a 2-3-scene character. While promoting KLPD, Vivek said that he would love to play Dawood, for the persona he has, in a full-fledged role. He further said that in Shootout At Lokhandwala, the character of Dawood appears for 2-3 scenes, and similarly in Shootout At Wadala, Dawood wasn't the central character, thus he rejected the film, and went on to do Krrish 3. 

Sanjay Gupta called Vivek Oberoi 'ungrateful' 

Vivek has not only rejected Shootout At Wadala, but he also refused director Dus Kahaniyaan. While talking to YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Sanjay Gupta said that when Vivek refused to be a part of Dus Kahaniyaan. Sanjay said that he felt that at that moment in time, "Vivek had been very ungrateful. All the actors agreed to be a part of Dus Kahaniyaan and Vivek was the only guy who said ‘my career is going in a certain way. I don’t think I should do an anthology. I didn’t say anything but I had made up my mind that now, I’ll stay away from that guy. I didn’t work with him after that."

