Not Shahid Kapoor, this actor was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first choice for Kabir Singh, he rejected because....

Kabir Singh, headlined by Shahid Kapoor, was the remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial debut Arjun Reddy. The film became a blockbuster and earned over Rs 380 crore at the box office worldwide.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his dierctorial debut with the romantic drama Arjun Reddy in 2017. The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer became such a raging success that he was flooded with offers to remake the film in Bollywood. In 2019, Arjun Reddy's Hindi remake Kabir Singh was released and turned out to be a humongous blockbuster earning Rs 380 crore worldwide.

Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of the titular character was hailed among the best male leading performances of the year. But do you know he was not Sandeep's first choice for the film as he had offered Kabir Singh to Ranveer Singh first, who refused the film saying it's "too dark" for him.

The filmmaker shared the same in his recent interview, while promoting his upcoming third directorial Animal. While talking to iDream Media, Vanga said, "I was continuously getting calls from Mumbai to do the remake. First, it was pitched to Ranveer Singh. I wanted to do it with him. But finally, he decided he will not do it, because it was too dark for him at that time."

He also shared that industry people kept telling him not to cast Shahid Kapoor as he added, "Shahid’s track record was a concern; none of his solo films had done Rs 100 crore then, his highest was Rs 65 crore. They used to say Rs 55 crore, Rs 65 crore is the kind of business Telugu movies do. ‘Why are you doing it with this guy? If it was Ranveer, the box office would be higher’. But I was always sure about Shahid, he’s a fantastic actor."

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal releases in cinemas on December 1. The action-packed gangster drama revolving around a father-son relationship stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. From the advance booking reports, it is set to take a mammoth opening at the box office.

READ | Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals if Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Prabhas' Spirit share the same universe

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

