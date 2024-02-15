Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Yash Chopra’s first choice for Darr

Shah Rukh Khan was not Yash Chopra's first choice for the role of Rahul Mehra in Darr

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has impressed the audience with his charming and heroic roles in the film. Not only this but there was also a film where King Khan played the negative role and stole all the limelight. We are talking about Darr, in which he played the role of an obsessive one-sided lover. However, do you know that he was not the first choice for the film?

Well, yes, Before Shah Rukh Khan, Yash Chopra offered the negative role to Aamir Khan, however, he was later removed because of his demand to have a joint narration with Sunny Deol. Talking about the same, Aamir Khan revealed in an interview with Rediff, "They don’t fail to understand my approach. They simply tell lies. Yes it hurts tremendously when they do this. Regarding Yash Chopra’s accusation, I’d like to put things in perspective. In the first narration, he told me that Sunny (Deol) and I would fight but it would be Juhi (The woman whom I was obsessed with and harassing) who would kill me. That was poetic justice."

He added that Yash Chopra told a different climax to Sunny Deol and said, "Then I came to know that he had narrated a different climax to Sunny in which Sunny would kill me. So I asked for a joint narration. I was concerned about my screen image. I was certainly not going to be beaten up by a regular hero in a regular commercial film. See, I didn’t mind being beaten up by Deepak Tijori in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar because that was a different kind of film. But if you have a casting coup like Sunny and me then I certainly don’t want to be beaten up by him or even Arnold Schwarzenegger for that matter. Is there anything wrong with that?"

He added that if he played that role, he would have glamourised it and said, "When Yashji told me it would be an equal fight in the climax I asked him what he meant by that and he said both of us would have an equal number of punches. These were his words, said in the presence of cameraman Manmohan Singh and scriptwriter Honey Irani. In any case, it made more sense to have a heroine who has been terrorized all along killing her tormentor. Yashji has also said that I had second thoughts about playing a negative role. Far from it… in fact, I would not have glamorized the role the way it was done in the film if I had done it. The character had a mental problem and it should have been played accordingly."

He said in another interview that he had a principal to have a joint narration and in this case, it was not possible, hence he was removed from the film. He said, "Toh iss case mein that was not possible (In this case, the joint narration was not possible), Yash ji did not feel that he should give a joint narration toh on that basis I was removed from the project.”

The role of Rahul Mehra was then played by Shah Rukh Khan in Darr and the film proved to be a major box office success, however, it also reportedly created a rift between Sunny Deol and SRK, as Sunny thought SRK was given more screentime and better dialogues. Now, the two superstars have ended their rift. The two were seen hugging each other at Gadar 2 success party.