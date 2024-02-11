Twitter
Headlines

'My friend is still....': AB de Villiers issues another apology after Virat Kohli misses England Tests

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Meet Harjas Singh, Australian batter from Chandigarh who top scored in U19 World Cup final against India

Valentine's Day 2024: 5 unique V-Day traditions from around the world

Watch: Glenn Maxwell slams 109-metre 'monstrous' six during AUS vs WI 2nd T20I

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'My friend is still....': AB de Villiers issues another apology after Virat Kohli misses England Tests

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Meet Harjas Singh, Australian batter from Chandigarh who top scored in U19 World Cup final against India

10 invaluable lessons to learn from Sudha Murty to become a successful entrepreneur

7 exercises that can help manage high blood pressure

Animals found only in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Not Shahid Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted this superstar for Kabir Singh, he was...

Watch: Usha Uthup sings Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' in Kolkata, video goes viral, fans call her 'better than Cyrus'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Writer duo Salim-Javed originally approached late acting legend Dilip Kumar to play Thakur Baldev Singh in Sholay, but he refused, and Sanjeev Kumar replaced him.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 07:42 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There have been instances when an actor has been identified by a certain character, and he played on-screen with utmost dedication. When we see our favourite blockbusters, we find everything perfect. Many times we can't imagine any other actor fitting into the shoes of our favorite character. However, there have been instances,  when an actor wasn't the first choice for the role, and the makers had faced rejection for the same role.  

Something similar had happened with Sholay. The 1975 classic blockbuster looks pitch-perfect in every aspect. All the cast members left an impression on their characters. However, one of the actors, who played a key role in the film was never the first choice of the makers. We're not talking about Amitabh Bachchan, but Sanjeev Kumar. Yes, the legendary actor who played Thakur Baldev Singh to perfection, wasn't the first choice for the film. 

Thakur Saab was originally meant for...

Dilip Kumar. Yes, as per the reports, the late acting legend was first approached to play retired, handicapped Thakur in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster. Salim Khan (from writer duo Salim-Javed) revealed that Dilip rejected the role, stating that there was no variety in the role. Years later Dilip expressed his regret for rejecting the role in several interviews. 

Released on August 15, 1975, Sholay collected Rs 30 crore in a lifetime. In its first run from 1975 to 1980, Sholay’s total earnings were Rs 15 crore. The lifetime worldwide box office collection of Sholay is Rs 30 crore and the inflation-adjusted box office collection of the film comes to Rs 1884 crore, according to Bollywood Movie Reviewz.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man finds worm in Cadbury chocolate, sparks online outrage

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

Viral video: Women exchange blows with shoes on Bengaluru bus, internet reacts

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks in interview in UPSC history, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

Jaya Bachchan says using 'tu aur tum' in relationship is red flag: 'Have you ever heard me...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE