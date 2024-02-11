Not Sanjeev Kumar, but this superstar was Salim-Javed's first choice for Thakur in Sholay, he...

Writer duo Salim-Javed originally approached late acting legend Dilip Kumar to play Thakur Baldev Singh in Sholay, but he refused, and Sanjeev Kumar replaced him.

There have been instances when an actor has been identified by a certain character, and he played on-screen with utmost dedication. When we see our favourite blockbusters, we find everything perfect. Many times we can't imagine any other actor fitting into the shoes of our favorite character. However, there have been instances, when an actor wasn't the first choice for the role, and the makers had faced rejection for the same role.

Something similar had happened with Sholay. The 1975 classic blockbuster looks pitch-perfect in every aspect. All the cast members left an impression on their characters. However, one of the actors, who played a key role in the film was never the first choice of the makers. We're not talking about Amitabh Bachchan, but Sanjeev Kumar. Yes, the legendary actor who played Thakur Baldev Singh to perfection, wasn't the first choice for the film.

Thakur Saab was originally meant for...

Dilip Kumar. Yes, as per the reports, the late acting legend was first approached to play retired, handicapped Thakur in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster. Salim Khan (from writer duo Salim-Javed) revealed that Dilip rejected the role, stating that there was no variety in the role. Years later Dilip expressed his regret for rejecting the role in several interviews.

Released on August 15, 1975, Sholay collected Rs 30 crore in a lifetime. In its first run from 1975 to 1980, Sholay’s total earnings were Rs 15 crore. The lifetime worldwide box office collection of Sholay is Rs 30 crore and the inflation-adjusted box office collection of the film comes to Rs 1884 crore, according to Bollywood Movie Reviewz.