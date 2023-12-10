Headlines

Not Kiara Advani, this actress was Karan Johar's first choice in Lust Stories, her mother didn't allow it

Karan Johar's segment in the 2018 Netflix anthology Lust Stories had Kiara Advani's character having an orgasm in front of her family members. Read on to know which actress was Karan's first choice for the role.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

Karan Johar's segment in the 2018 Hindi anthology film Lust Stories had its female lead experiencing an orgasm in front of her family members. Kiara Advani's performance was highly acclaimed in the short film, which proved to the turning point in her career. But do you know she was not the first choice to play Megha opposite Vicky Kaushal's Paras?

Karan Johar had first offered the role in his Lust Stories short to Kriti Sanon, whose mother didn't allow her to take up the part. The National Award-winning actress revealed the same when she came to Koffee With Karan last year. Kriti said to Karan, "My mom said no to your (Karan Johar) role because she was not comfortable with the nature of the script, given the focus of it was only on sensual scenes. That is why she said better not to do it. I come from a middle-class family and for them, controversial themes like these can be a little shocking. But I don’t always ask my mother."

Later in 2022, Kriti and her mother Geeta Sanon did an interview with India Today, where the Adipurush actress said, "It was a short film, not a full-fledged film, so my mother said it was a 20-minute thing about only a female orgasm. ‘If you doing a 20-minute thing in a full-fledged film, that would make sense’. That was the whole discussion, so I felt like maybe, I shouldn’t."

Her mother Geeta stated, “I thought we would not be comfortable seeing her doing such a scene at the beginning of her career. It’s about orgasm, only." Kriti added, "I think her problem was more that it was a short film. I don’t think there’s anything wrong, but how it will be made, how it will look, maybe like Karan said, if he had talked to my mother, it would have been alright."

The 2018 Netflix anthology also featured shorts from Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee starring Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Neil Bhoopalam, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Kapoor, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the leading roles.

READ | This actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, it's not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, or Madhuri Dixit

