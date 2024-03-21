Not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone; this actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Though Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen chemistry with Kajol has always been loved, she hasn't starred in most films opposite the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen romantic chemistry with his actresses has always captivated and charmed the audiences since the last three decades. This is the reason why the superstar is dubbed as the 'King of Romance' in the Hindi film industry. Shah Rukh's pairing with Kajol has been loved the most, but it's surprising that she hasn't starred as the leading lady in most films opposite him.

SRK and Kajol were first paired opposite each other in the 1993 romantic thriller Baazigar. The two shared screen space in two films in 1995. One of them was the reincarnation drama Karan Arjun and other was Aditya Chopra's directorial debut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which became a cult classic and is still running at the Maratha Mandir in Mumbai.

Their next three films were with Karan Johar, first was the filmmaker's debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998, second was the family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, and finally, My Name Is Khan in 2010. Their last film together was action drama Dilwale in 2015. Thus, SRK and Kajol have starred together in 7 films.

It is none other than Juhi Chawla, who has appeared in eight films opposite Shah Rukh. Their first film together was Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman in 1992. King Khan played Juhi's obsessed lover in Darr in 1993. In 1995, the two of them were paired opposite each other in Ram Jaane. In 1997, SRK and Juhi came together for Yes Boss.

In 1998, Shah Rukh played a double role in Duplicate and one of his leading ladies was Juhi, the other being Sonali Bendre. Their sixth film together was Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani in 2000. Next year, the two of them were seen together in One 2 Ka 4. The last film in which they were paired opposite each other was the 2008 supernatural comedy film Bhoothnath. Thus, Juhi Chawla has been paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 8 films, which is the most number of times an actress has become King Khan's leading lady.



