Bollywood

Kriti Sanon refused this Karan Johar film because of her mother, it proved to be breakthrough for...

Kriti Sanon's mother Geeta Sanon didn't allow her to do the orgasm scene in Karan Johar's short film in the 2018 Netflix anthology Lust Stories. The film proved to be breakthrough for Kiara Advani.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 06:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kriti Sanon and Karan Johar/Instagram
The 2018 Netflix anthology film Lust Stories featured four short films from Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee. Karan's segment had its female lead experiencing an orgasm in front of her husband and in-laws, and the filmmaker had selected Kriti Sanon for the role. But Kriti's mother didn't allow her to do the film and hence, she had to say no to Karan.

The Adipurush actress talked about the same when she came to Koffee With Karan 7 in 2022 as she told the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director, "My mom said no to your (Karan Johar) role because she was not comfortable with the nature of the script, given the focus of it was only on sensual scenes. That is why she said better not to do it. I come from a middle-class family and for them, controversial themes like these can be a little shocking. But I don’t always ask my mother."

Later in the same year, Kriti and her mother Geeta Sanon appeared together in an interview with India Today, where her mom said, "I thought we would not be comfortable seeing her doing such a scene at the beginning of her career. It’s about orgasm, only." Defending her mother, the National Award-winning actress added, "I think her problem was more that it was a short film. I don’t think there’s anything wrong, but how it will be made, how it will look, maybe like Karan said, if he had talked to my mother, it would have been alright."

Karan eventually cast Kiara Advani in her film, along with Vicky Kaushal as her husband. The role proved to be a turning point for Kiara's Bollywood career as she received critical accalim for her performance and was offered multiple film. An year after Lust Stories, Kiara was seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in the 2019 film Kabir Singh, which remains the highest-grossing film in her career, as of now. 

Apart from Kiara and Vicky, the 2018 anthology film also featured Manisha Koirala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Akash Thosar, Neil Bhoopalam, and Neha Dhupia in the leading roles. Its second installment Lust Stories 2 was released on Netflix in 2023. R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh directed the four shorts this time featuring Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Tillotama Shome, and Vijay Varma amongst others.

READ | Meet 21-year-old actress, started working at 7, more popular than Amitabh, Kareena, Kiara, her net worth is...

