Nora Fatehi trolled for her makeup in polka-dot dress with plunging neckline, netizens say 'foundation doesn't...'

Nora Fatehi shared a video of enjoying lip-smacking food in Goa. However, the netizens spotted were unimpressed with her makeup, and they were having a field day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Stills from Nora Fatehi's latest Instagram reel

Actress Nora Fatehi usually sets the internet on fire with her sizzling-hot photos and videos. However, not everything that Nora shares is received well by netizens. A few days ago, Nora shared a reel on her Instagram, in which she is sharing her views about a resto-bar in Goa. 

In the video, Nora looked glamorous, wearing a polka-dotted dress with a plunging neckline. Nora shared her views about the joint and even recommended her followers visit the place. Nora shared the reel with the caption, "Thank you @maaigoa. We had a blast!" 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Although Nora looked stunning in the video, netizens were not impressed with her look. A few internet users mocked her makeup and called it a blunder. An internet user wrote, "That hairline… never again." Another internet user wrote, "Foundation doesn't match the body." A netizen wrote, "Looks like make up gone wrong." 

Last month, Nora was seen gracing an award function. However, netizens were not impressed by her choice of dress and trolled the actress. Viral Bhayani shared a video of Nora Fatehi gracing the Style Icon Awards. The actress and dancer was seen wearing a floor-length white bodycon gown and carrying a puffer shrug along with it. The actress completed her look with a messy bun hairstyle and nude makeup. She also carried a silver clutch along with her.

Nora Fatehi’s look initiated trolling. Netizens were seen making fun of her dress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Ma’am please give my pillows back, I want to sleep.” Another comment read, “She is suffering from fever, the doctor told her to carry a blanket along with her all the time. Get well soon Nora.”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in a special dance number in Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Thank God. The actress will be next seen in the movie 100%. Along with Nora Fatehi, Sajid Khan's directorial will also stars Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham, and Reteish Deshmukh in lead roles. 

