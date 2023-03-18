Nora Fatehi's unseen dance to Kusu Kusu leaves netizens miffed,

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi usually sets the internet on fire with her sexy moves, stunning reels, and mesmerizing pictures. Whenever Nora posts something, it gets viral in no time. Netizens consider Nora as their hot favourite. However, here's one unseen video that left internet users wondering about their choice.

A Twitter handle named Shashank shared a video in which Fatehi was captured dancing funny on her hit song Suku Suku. Nora was in a funny mood and she did some weird steps in her song.

Here's the video

Aur log iske piche pagal hain pic.twitter.com/CSNA3cRR7V — shashank (@bakaitman) March 17, 2023

This video caught netizens' attention, and now they're slamming the actress. The user uploaded the video with the caption, "Aur log iske piche pagal hain." Another user wrote, "I had seen her in big boss for the first time and ever since never liked her..yuck she sounds." A netizen added, "Isko dekh ke mujhe pata nahi gussa kyu aa jata hai?"

Another netizen added, "By God! Yeh mujhe zara bhi nahi pasand. Dance kare tab tak hi thik hain. Jaise hi muhh kholti hain yeh, aisa lagta hain muh band kar du iska (I don't like her a bit. Until she dances, she's okay. As soon as she opens her mouth, feels like to shut her up)." Another netizen asked, "Kya dard h isko (what pain she has)."

Nora Fatehi is currently in the US with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for The Entertainers Tour. Besides Nora, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and other actors are also a part of the Entertainers Tour.

Videos of Nora Fatehi’s dance performances with Akshay Kumar on stage have been going viral on social media these days. Now, a video shared by official Instagram handle of The Entertainers Tour has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen dancing with Akshay Kumar on Bollywood songs.