Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Nora Fatehi's unseen dance to Kusu Kusu leaves netizens miffed, "Aur log iske piche pagal hain"

A video of Nora Fatehi acting funny while dancing to Kusu Kusu has grabbed netizens' attention, but for the wrong reasons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Nora Fatehi's unseen dance to Kusu Kusu leaves netizens miffed,
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi usually sets the internet on fire with her sexy moves, stunning reels, and mesmerizing pictures. Whenever Nora posts something, it gets viral in no time. Netizens consider Nora as their hot favourite. However, here's one unseen video that left internet users wondering about their choice. 

A Twitter handle named Shashank shared a video in which Fatehi was captured dancing funny on her hit song Suku Suku. Nora was in a funny mood and she did some weird steps in her song. 

Here's the video

This video caught netizens' attention, and now they're slamming the actress. The user uploaded the video with the caption, "Aur log iske piche pagal hain." Another user wrote, "I had seen her in big boss for the first time and ever since never liked her..yuck she sounds." A netizen added, "Isko dekh ke mujhe pata nahi gussa kyu aa jata hai?" 

Another netizen added, "By God! Yeh mujhe zara bhi nahi pasand. Dance kare tab tak hi thik hain. Jaise hi muhh kholti hain yeh, aisa lagta hain muh band kar du iska (I don't like her a bit. Until she dances, she's okay. As soon as she opens her mouth, feels like to shut her up)." Another netizen asked, "Kya dard h isko (what pain she has)." 

Nora Fatehi is currently in the US with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for The Entertainers Tour. Besides Nora, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and other actors are also a part of the Entertainers Tour.

Videos of Nora Fatehi’s dance performances with Akshay Kumar on stage have been going viral on social media these days. Now, a video shared by official Instagram handle of The Entertainers Tour has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen dancing with Akshay Kumar on Bollywood songs.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
Top 5 summer vacation destinations for stunning landscapes, beaches and cultural experiences
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's luxurious Mumbai home: All-white bedroom, chic living room, grand entrance
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Registration begins at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, check eligibility, how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.