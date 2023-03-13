Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance in bikini top, hot pants with Akshay Kumar burns the internet, watch

Nora Fatehi and Akshay Kumar stun the netizens

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is popularly known as 'dancing diva' and rightly so because Nora Fatehi is a brilliant dance. The Canada-born actress has become a popular face in Bollywood in recent years purely on the basis of her talent and it would not be wrong to say that she is currently one of the best dancers in Bollywood.

Nora Fatehi is currently in the US with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for The Entertainers Tour. Besides Nora, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and other actors are also a part of the Entertainers Tour.

Videos of Nora Fatehi’s dance performances with Akshay Kumar on stage have been going viral on social media these days. Now, a video shared by official Instagram handle of The Entertainers Tour has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen dancing with Akshay Kumar on Bollywood songs.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi is looking hot and sexy in blue bikini top and denim shorts. Her hot dance movements with Akshay Kumar are a sight to behold. Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance moves have left her fans awestruck. The caption on the dance video read, " Double the entertainment, double the fun, jab Khiladi aur Dilbar nachenge milkar”.