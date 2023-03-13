Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance in bikini top, hot pants with Akshay Kumar burns the internet, watch

Nora Fatehi is currently in the US with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and others for The Entertainers Tour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance in bikini top, hot pants with Akshay Kumar burns the internet, watch
Nora Fatehi and Akshay Kumar stun the netizens

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is popularly known as 'dancing diva' and rightly so because Nora Fatehi is a brilliant dance. The Canada-born actress has become a popular face in Bollywood in recent years purely on the basis of her talent and it would not be wrong to say that she is currently one of the best dancers in Bollywood.

Nora Fatehi is currently in the US with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for The Entertainers Tour. Besides Nora, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and other actors are also a part of the Entertainers Tour.

Videos of Nora Fatehi’s dance performances with Akshay Kumar on stage have been going viral on social media these days. Now, a video shared by official Instagram handle of The Entertainers Tour has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen dancing with Akshay Kumar on Bollywood songs.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi is looking hot and sexy in blue bikini top and denim shorts. Her hot dance movements with Akshay Kumar are a sight to behold. Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance moves have left her fans awestruck. The caption on the dance video read, " Double the entertainment, double the fun, jab Khiladi aur Dilbar nachenge milkar”.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
5 healthy reasons why you should include dragon fruit in your diet
Mada 9 supercar unveiled by Taliban minister, Afghanistan’s first supercar gets mixed reactions
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Beating Retreat 2023: Sky to illuminate with country's biggest light and drone show at Vijay Chowk
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi water supply to be affected on March 13, 14; check list of affected areas
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.