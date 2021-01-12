'No being no God higher than you my Guru': Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on National Youth Day

Today is National Youth Day and to celebrate the occasion, actor Kangan Ranaut shared a note for her 'guru' Swami Vivekananda on her Twitter account. The Bollywood actress, in her tweet, wrote that that the ideals of the great philosopher gave her purpose when she had no hope.

Sharing a picture of Swami Vivekananda, Kangana wrote, "When I was lost you found me, when I had no where to go you held my hand when I was disillusioned by the world had no hope you gave me purpose. There is no being no God higher than you my Guru, you own every bit of my being.... #NationalYouthDay #SwamiVivekanandJayanti."

Check it out here.

For the uninformed, Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day in India.

In other news, Kangana has been grabbing headlines for her statements on all, from her Bollywood colleagues and nepotism to farmers' protests on her Twitter account where she made a debut in August 2020.

Last year, her elder sister Rangoli Chandel had called the actor her guru and had written a note for her on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Calling Kangana her 'little guru', Rangoli had written, "Wherever I’m, Whatever Good Exists In Me Is Very Much Because Of You. Happy Guru Purnima to my first ever little guru !!! You taught me how to be a person worth living on this planet .... yes I still have to work on my self ... but thank you so so much for incessantly working on me and my well being though I give u hard time some time but u never left my hand !! I pay my heartfelt gratitude to my little sister and my Guru !! #HappyGurupurnima."