Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Four best sandwich maker for up to 40% off

Angad Bedi dedicates his first international gold medal in sprinting to late dad Bishan Singh Bedi: 'He always said...'

Chhattisgarh polls: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder, free electricity if Congress retains power

BRS MP, party candidate stabbed during Telangana polls campaign

Failure messes people up: Netizens slam Kangana Ranaut after she 'insults' Deepa Mehta, asks her if she is a harem slave

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Four best sandwich maker for up to 40% off

Angad Bedi dedicates his first international gold medal in sprinting to late dad Bishan Singh Bedi: 'He always said...'

World cup: Wasim Akram lauds Jasprit Bumrah, says "He has better control than myself" | IND Beat ENG

Nita Ambani's diamond ring collection

Meet Lerisha Munsamy, stunning wife of Keshav Maharaj

9 tips to stay hydrated during Karwa Chauth vrat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

World cup: Wasim Akram lauds Jasprit Bumrah, says "He has better control than myself" | IND Beat ENG

IND vs ENG highlights: India beats England by 100 runs, defending champions officially out of WC23

EAM Jaishankar explains the reason behind India’s strong independent foreign policy position

Angad Bedi dedicates his first international gold medal in sprinting to late dad Bishan Singh Bedi: 'He always said...'

India's biggest flop made just Rs 12 crore on Rs 200 crore budget; much bigger disaster than Adipurush, Shamshera, Tejas

Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar questions Sunny Deol over his claims of Gadar 2's 'organic' box office numbers

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Failure messes people up: Netizens slam Kangana Ranaut after she 'insults' Deepa Mehta, asks her if she is a harem slave

After the Indian-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta reacted to Kangana Ranaut's views on Israel-Hamas war, the actress had a vile response to her. But, Kangana herself was slammed and bashed rightfully for her coarse language.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 03:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kangana Ranaut met Naor Gilon, Israel's ambassador to India last week and extended her support to the nation in its ongoing war against Hamas. One of her videos went viral in which she was seen saying to Gilon that Jews deserve one nation of their own, just like Hindus deserve Bharat.

The multiple National Award-winning actress was severely criticised for her statement, and when the Indian-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta also reacted to that video and wrote, "OMG. Who let her loose?", on her X (previously known as Twitter) account. The Panga actress insulted the Fire director as she quote-tweeted the latter's post.

"Who let her loose means? Tumko kya Aurangzeb ki aatma ne apne harem mein chained slave banake rakha hai? Madam lagta hai kuch zayada BDSM ho raha hai aaj kal raaton mein. Sudhar jao!! (Has Aurangzeb's spirit kept you as a chained slave in his harem, it seems that you are suffering a lot of BDSM during these nights)", Kangana wrote.

Seeing Kangana's vile response to the veteran filmmaker, she was slammed left, right, and centre by the X users. One of them replied to her, "Failure really messes people up", referring to the fact that the actress's latest release Tejas has bombed at the box office. While another one wrote, "Frustration on another level". 

"Just a day before, you were begging people to watch your movies? Now you are again back to the square one. You are a big failure both as an artist and as a gutter mouthed politician", read another tweet. Another X user replied to her, "When four National Awards and Padmashree can't teach a person grace."

Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner Tejas, which hit theatres on October 27, hasn't been able to earn even Rs 4 crore in its opening weekend. The film has been labelled a disaster at the box office and reportedly multiple theatres across the nation have already removed Tejas' shows on the fourth day of its release.

READ | Kangana Ranaut talks about declining theatrical footfalls post Tejas' low opening; netizens remind her of Jawan, Gadar 2

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India abstains on UN vote calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

Matthew Perry's last Instagram post goes viral as fans think it has a frightening connection with his tragic death

‘Loved the Brand of Cricket:’ Batting legend lauds India post their impressive win over England

Ind vs Aus: Australia name Matthew Wade captain, check 15-member squad for T20I series against India

Fire engulfs 7 houses in Assam's Dibrugarh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE