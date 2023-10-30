Failure messes people up: Netizens slam Kangana Ranaut after she 'insults' Deepa Mehta, asks her if she is a harem slave

After the Indian-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta reacted to Kangana Ranaut's views on Israel-Hamas war, the actress had a vile response to her. But, Kangana herself was slammed and bashed rightfully for her coarse language.

Kangana Ranaut met Naor Gilon, Israel's ambassador to India last week and extended her support to the nation in its ongoing war against Hamas. One of her videos went viral in which she was seen saying to Gilon that Jews deserve one nation of their own, just like Hindus deserve Bharat.

The multiple National Award-winning actress was severely criticised for her statement, and when the Indian-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta also reacted to that video and wrote, "OMG. Who let her loose?", on her X (previously known as Twitter) account. The Panga actress insulted the Fire director as she quote-tweeted the latter's post.

"Who let her loose means? Tumko kya Aurangzeb ki aatma ne apne harem mein chained slave banake rakha hai? Madam lagta hai kuch zayada BDSM ho raha hai aaj kal raaton mein. Sudhar jao!! (Has Aurangzeb's spirit kept you as a chained slave in his harem, it seems that you are suffering a lot of BDSM during these nights)", Kangana wrote.

Seeing Kangana's vile response to the veteran filmmaker, she was slammed left, right, and centre by the X users. One of them replied to her, "Failure really messes people up", referring to the fact that the actress's latest release Tejas has bombed at the box office. While another one wrote, "Frustration on another level".

"Just a day before, you were begging people to watch your movies? Now you are again back to the square one. You are a big failure both as an artist and as a gutter mouthed politician", read another tweet. Another X user replied to her, "When four National Awards and Padmashree can't teach a person grace."

Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner Tejas, which hit theatres on October 27, hasn't been able to earn even Rs 4 crore in its opening weekend. The film has been labelled a disaster at the box office and reportedly multiple theatres across the nation have already removed Tejas' shows on the fourth day of its release.



