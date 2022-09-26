Neha Kakkar says 'everyone praises me left, right and centre, but when it comes to...'

Credit: Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar recently got trolled after remaking of Falguni Pathak’s iconic song O Sajna. Netzines were really unhappy with the song and slammed the singer for ‘spoiling’ their childhood memories.

Neha Kakkar’s song O Sajna also featured Dhanushree Verma and Priyank Sharma. Recently, Dhanushree posted a video with Neha and praised her. She wrote, “My mom actually manifested this. Ever since I stepped in the industry it was always my mothers ardent wish that I should work with @nehakakkar And today I can say it with all my heart that @nehakkar is not just an amazing artist but she’s such a beautiful person inside out. I’m so grateful & blessed, Here’s wishing her more joy & love in life always. It’s been a pleasure. Also super happy O SAJNA IS TRENDING & how.”

On her post Neha replied, “Personally everybody praises me left right and centre. But when it comes to talking about me publicly they go silent. And then I meet this beautiful girl who makes my day by posting this. Love you girl. You’re the best! Real Talents are never afraid of praising others. Glad we’re so similar! Jaldi theek ho jaao yaar.”

For the unversed, since the release of her new music video titled O Sajna earlier this week, Neha Kakkar has been at the receiving end of criticism. The track is the remixed version of Falguni Pathak's iconic hit song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Neha has been heavily trolled on social media with netizens claiming that she has 'ruined their childhood' with her recreation.

The Dandiya Queen Falguni later shared her shocking first reaction to the remix track saying she was about to puke when she first heard it. She has also added that the remixed version has changed the originality of her track destroying the latter's innocence, feelings, and essence.

Talking to Delhi Times, the 53-year-old singer, whose other hit songs include Chudi Jo Khanki Haathon Mein and Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, said, "I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction achha toh nahi tha, I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha."

She added, "Video aur picturisation mein jo innocence thi, uska pura satyanash kiya hai iss gaane mein. Remixes are happening, but do it in a decent way. If you want to reach out to the younger generation, change the rhythm of the song, but don’t make it cheap."