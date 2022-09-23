Falguni Pathak 'thanks' fans for choosing Maine Payal Hai Chhankai over Neha Kakkar's O Sajna

Falguni Pathak- Neha Kakkar

Singer Falguni Pathak isn't elated with Neha Kakkar's rendition of her iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. The latter's new song O Sajna is a recreation of Pathak's iconic single from 1999. Although Neha's song has earned 18 million views in four days, several netizens and Falguni fans are furious over the song.

Recently, at an event, Falguni shared her views on the recreation of her song, and the furious reaction of the audience to it. While interacting with the media, Pathak said, "I thank all my fans ki ab tak unhe wohi gaana aacha lag raha hai. Kyuki uss mein simplicity thi. Yeh video maine dekha nahi hai... I will watch it. But uss video mein, music, lyrics, picturisation mein simplicity hai. Yeh sab bahut mainey rakhta hai. Shayad wohi logo ko chhuta hoga. Toh yeh sab ka dhyaan rakhna zaroori hai."

Pathak further added that songs have been remixed for ages, and there have been good renditions as well. "Remixes toh bahut pehele se ban rahe hai. Aaj bhi ban rahe hai... aur kuch aache bhi hai...aisa nahi hai. Yeh thoda iska dhyaan rakhna zaroori hai."

Watch the video

Several fans of the classic song have panned the rehashed version and trolled Neha and composer Tanishk Bagchi. Here's the interesting part of the story, Falguni shared all those trolls and negative comments on her Instagram stories, and in a spree, she shared miffed netizens' reactions

Here are the reactions

Neha Kakkar recently addressed the subject in an interview with a news portal, saying that not everyone is as sensitive as she is, thus she "can't blame" those who make fun of her. She told ETimes, "I can’t blame them, there are many people who are not emotional at all! For people who are not emotional, I would seem fake. But people who are sensitive, like me, will understand and relate to me. Today, we don’t see too many people who can feel others’ pain and who want to help them. I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it."