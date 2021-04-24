Neha Kakkar performs half push-ups against her Mercedes, husband Rohanpreet Singh reacts

Popular singer Neha Kakkar on Friday revealed how she keeps up with workout sessions and keeps the lockdown weight in check. Neha posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen working out.

In the video, Neha can be seen sporting a crop top and high-waisted, comfortable shorts while jogging in the massive parking lot of her home in Mumbai. She is also seen doing half push-ups against her parked Mercedes car.

Apparently, the video was shot by the Punjabi musician and Neha's husband Rohanpreet Singh, who cheered her on and motivated her from behind the camera.

Rohanpreet also took to the comments section of Neha's post and wrote, "Come Onnnn!!!! You can do it My Girl You know an? "Nothing is Impossible for YOU" My Queen (sic)."

In the caption, Neha revealed that it was time she shed the extra kilos she had put on during lockdown. She wrote alongside the workout video, "Time to loose those Kilos that I've put on During Lockdown! Let's see if I'm able to #NehuDiaries #NehaKakkar#ReelItFeelIt #GirlsLikeYou.".

Take a look

On the work front, Neha has had a series of Bollywood hit songs over the recent past including "Aankh Marey", "Dilbar", "O saki saki" and "Garmi".

Her latest non-film music video is "Majaneya", starring telly-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.