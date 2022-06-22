Neetu Kapoor reveals how Ranbir Kapoor 'balances love' between Alia Bhatt and her, says 'jab joru ka gulaam....'

Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage on April 14 became the most talked-about event in the Bollywood calendar this year. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their families and close friends. Now, in a recent interview, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor has talked about her relationship with her son and her daughter-in-law after their wedding.

Talking to Indian Express, she said, "I feel the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is the husband’s fault. Because you love your mother so much, and jab tum joru ka gulaam ban jaate ho na, fir maa ko problem hoti hai. If you balance your love for your mother and your wife, it is always nicer. She will love you more."

Further detailing about how Ranbir 'balances his love' between his mother and his wife, Neetu added, "My son is a very intelligent man, he balances his love. He doesn’t go all ‘mom mom mom,’ he may call me once in five days and ask, ‘aap thik ho na?’. For him to ask me this is enough.”

READ | Neetu Kapoor gets trolled for dancing to O Haseena Zulfon Wali on car's roof, netizens say 'what Rishi Kapoor...'



The veteran actress, who will be seen next in this Friday's release JugJugg Jeeyo along with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani, even heaped praises on the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress as she said to the same publication, "Alia is a lovely person. She is a beautiful, simple, uncorrupted human being."

When asked if she would like to share any marital advice for Ranbir and Alia, the actress added, "These days, you cannot give any advice to anyone, woh sab seekh ke aate hai. They’ll teach you, nobody listens to you. It is better to stay away from advising."

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva whose trailer has set the internet on fire. The film is scheduled to release on September 9.