Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas says actor has 3 wives, lists 11 'crimes' in reply to Rs 100 crore defamation suit

Shamas and Nawazuddin on the sets of Bole Chudiyan

Hours after Nawazuddin Siddiqui filed a Rs 100-crore defamation case against his estranged wife Aaliya and his brother Shamas, the latter has now responded. Shamas, a filmmaker himself, has reacted angrily to the defamation suit saying that Nawazuddin’s ‘value as a human is zero’ and levelled about a dozen serious allegations against the actor, including polygamy and sexual harrassment.

In a long note shared on Twitter, Shamas taunted Nawaz and said he had filed a similar defamation suit against some news agencies as well but nothing came of it. He accused the actor of being a dictator and ‘ruining’ 11 years of his life. In a list format, Shamas claimed Nawaz has committed 11 serious offences. He first claimed that the actor has married thrice, of which one took place during the lockdown. He also alleged that Nawaz kicked his pregnant sister-in-law, a case that is being investigated by the UP Police currently. In addition, Shamas mentioned two Me Too allegations against Nawaz and accused him of molesting other actresses as well. He claimed that the actor also has faced cases from other family members, including brother Alamsuddin and niece Sasha.

Shamas also referrd to the recent controversy of Nawaz’s house staff accusing him of mistreatment as well as claims that the actor has caused his producers heavy losses. “Nine films of yours are stuck becuase of your disgusting statements, Even as an actor, your value is 0 now,” he wrote in Hindi.

On Sunday, Nawazuddin, through his lawyer, had claimed Rs 100 crores in damages from Aaliya and Shamas. The defamation case will be heard on March 30 in the Bombay High Court. As per a repoprt by Aaj Tak, Nawaz has accused Shamas of cheating and defrauding him and instigating his wife Aaliya to file false cases against him. The actor has been emroiled in a legal battle with Aaliya for some time now.

Nawaz and Aaliya, whose birth name is Anjana Pandey, tied the knot in 2009. They have two kids - Yani and Shora. The two have been living separately for several years with Aaliya having levelled allegations of harrassment and abuse against the actor and his family. She has also filed a property dispute case against him pertaining to the actor's Mumbai bungalow. Nawaz has denied all these charges.

Shamas and Nawaz have had a falling out after the actor starred in Shamas’ debut film Bole Chudiyan. The film, which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia, was supposed to release in 2020 but has not hit the screens till now. Shamas had accused Nawaz of sabotaging the film and not promoting after its completion.