This National Award-winner got stuck with bold roles, sex scenes; one controversy ended her career, now lives in poverty

This Bollywood leading lady won the National Award at 20 for only her second film but her career went downhill from there as she got typecast for bold roles and sex scenes.

At the age of 19, the world was at Rehana Sultan’s feet. The actress became the first graduate from the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) to bag a lead role in a Bollywood film. Her first two releases were successes, and the second even earned her a National Award. But it all went downhill from there, to an extent that today, the actress lives with financial hardships. Chronicling the life and journey of one of Hind cinema’s biggest unulfilled talents.

Rehana Sultan’s success with Chetna and Dastak

Born in Allahabad, Rehana Sultan began her tryst with cinema in her teens when she got through the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. Her first role was in 1967 when she worked in a student film called Shadi Ki Pehli Salgirah. In 1970, at the age of 19, she made her Bolywood debut with Dastak in a rather bold role. Her next film – Chetna – was offered to her before the release of her first one. The film focussed on the rehabilitation of sex workers but became more infamous for Rehana’s bold scenes. There was substantial controversy over the film’sprovocative poster as well. Even though the actress won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance, the roles typecast her.

Rehana Sultan’s future career

After Chetna and Dastak’s success, Rehana was largely offered only bold roles that required her to shoot sex scenes. The actress found that many of these roles were not substantial and the racy scenes were added for titilation. Hence, she declined most of these offers, choosing to do smaller, supporting roles instead. She did work in successful films like Khote Sikkay, Agent Vinod, and Kissa Kursi Ka. In 1984, she was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Role for Hum Rahe Na Hum, showing she still had the acting prowess. But her films went largely unnoticed. Since 1985, she has only appeared in two films.

Where is Rehana Sultan today?

Rehana Sultan married filmmaker BR Ishara in 1984. Although Ishara continued to make films till the 90s, Rehana moved away from cinema. After Ishara’s death in 2012, Rehana moved away from the limelight and began living as a recluse. In 2018, it was reported that the actress was living in poverty. The Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) reportedly even gave her financial assistance.