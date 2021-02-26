'Mumbai Saga' Trailer: Emraan Hashmi stands in way of John Abraham's desire to rule Mumbai, who will come out on top?

The makers of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Mumbai Saga' released the much-awaited trailer of the film today. The film, set in the 1980s and 90s, narrates the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai. Apart from John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles.

The trailer of 'Mumbai Saga' opens with John Abraham's character Amartya Rao trying to pave his way to ruling the city, however, it becomes difficult with the presence of a no-nonsense cop played by Emraan Hashmi.

Watch the trailer of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's film 'Mumbai Saga' here.

Sharing about his character before the release of the trailer, John had shared, "The one who wants to RULE at all costs Vs The one who wants to STOP him, no matter what #MumbaiSaga begins in cinemas on 19th March."

The teaser of 'Mumbai Saga' was released a few days back and gave major Sanjay Gupta vibes like his earlier films namely Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala.

Sanjay Gupta had also called 'Mumbai Saga' is his most ambitious movie to date. He had said in a statement, "25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one story that needs to be said on screen."

Produced by T-Series and White Feather Films production, Mumbai Saga is slated for a release on March 19 in theatres.