Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

The fever for Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 refuses to slow down, and it reaches the Mumbai Police, who use the film to spread awareness about traffic.

Balaji Telefilms Limited, helmed by Ektaa R. Kapoor, is gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Dream Girl 2, which features the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana in the captivating roles of Pooja and Karam.

The makers recently unveiled a fascinating and entertaining trailer that offers a glimpse into the quirky and entertaining world of the second installment of the most loved franchise, Dream Girl, which promises the sequel to be a delightful romantic comedy that will charm and appeal to audiences of all ages. The fever for Dream Girl 2 refuses to slow down, and it reaches the Mumbai Police, who use the film to spread awareness about traffic.

Recently, the Mumbai Police posted a traffic awareness video on their social media and used the famous song "Dil Ka Telephone" from Dream Girl as a tool to spread traffic awareness. Reportedly, the idea was to spread the message of avoiding calls while driving and to ensure safety, and the Mumbai Police shared a video in which it is seen that a guy talking on a mobile phone crosses the traffic rules and changes the path after seeing the traffic police on the other side.

The video was shared by Mumbai Police with a dialogue from Dream Girl 2 in a caption that says, "Dream Girl's Call? Dont Make It A Nightmare For All! Aaj woh apni life ka sabse dangerous performance dene jaa raha hai. The consequence could be a lot more dangerous! ड्रीम गर्ल सोबत जगण्याचे स्वप्न भंग' होऊ देऊ नका #धोक्याची_घंटा #DontAvoid WarningBells #CallOfSafety #RoadSafety."

Well, this ensures the reach of Dream Girl and stands to the fact that the character of Pooja from Dream Girl is one of the much-loved characters of Indian Cinema. Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shandilya, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot Singh Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.