'More than a broken home…’: Sara Ali Khan opens up about her parents’ divorce

With 'Atrangi Re,' Sara Ali Khan is attaining immense glory, and her character of Rinku has won the hearts of critics and filmgoers. In the film, Sara plays Rinku, a girl who has a traumatic childhood and she suffers from psychosis. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sara opened up about the similarities between her and Rinku. "I think the fact that we are both ultimately vulnerable people that hide our vulnerability in the guise of confidence is something that I find similar.”

Sara's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991, and they ended their 13-year marriage in 2004. While talking about her family, Sara added that, as compared to Rinku, she has a supportive family, "I honestly think that Rinku and I have very different lives. I have a very supportive family, whether I come from a broken home or not. I think, more than a broken home, I come from two homes. I don’t really carry the burden of loneliness.”

Recently while speaking to DNA India, The Kedarnath actress also spilt beans about her equation with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and other contemporaries by saying, "Whether it is Janhvi, Ananya or Radhika, we girls are very confident in our own skin. And I also think we have more in common than we don’t." She further asserted, "Especially, Covid ke chalte (because of Covid). We lost two years to Covid. Hum young, ambitious, career-driven girls hai (We are young, ambitious and career-driven girls). I am not gonna say it because it will sound wrong. But we all know, heroines, time and age have a very interesting equation. And with that in mind, those two years in your 20s to Covid, that kind of agitation and anxiety, nobody will understand the way Janvhi or Ananya does. And I think that brings us closer than further apart."