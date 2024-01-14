Merry Christmas box office collection day 2: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi film sees 37% growth, earns Rs 3.50 crore

Merry Christmas box office collection: Directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the suspense thriller has earned Rs 6.05 crore in India in its first two days.

Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles, the suspense thriller Merry Christmas was released in the theatres on Friday, January 12. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film has been shot in two languages Hindi and Tamil with two separate set of supporting actors.

The film took a low opening of Rs 2.55 crore on its first day. On its second day, i.e. Saturday, January 13, Merry Christmas saw a decent growth of 37% due to positive word of mouth from audiences and critics and earned Rs 3.50 crore, as per the early estimates from the industry tracker Sacnilk.com. Thus, the two-day India net collection of the film stands at Rs 6.05 crore.

Apart from Katrina and Vijay leading both the Hindi and Tamil versions, the Hindi version features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in supporting roles. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special cameos in both the versions.

The recently released suspense thriller is Vijay Sethupathi's third Bollywood film after Mumbaikar and Jawan last year. The first one premiered on JioCinema, while the second collected over Rs 1100 crore at the global box office. On the other hand, Katrina was last seen with Salman Khan in the spy thriller Tiger 3, which earned over Rs 450 crore worldwide.

Merry Christmas is Sriram Raghavan's sixth feature film after Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddaar, Agent Vinod, Badlapur, and Andhadhun. His next film is Ikkis, the biopic of the 1971 Indo-Pak war hero Arun Khetarpal. Slated to release on January 10, 2025, it stars Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra in the main roles.



