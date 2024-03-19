Meet tailor-turned-singer, who was listed in Guinness World Records with just 1 superhit song, later disappeared, now...

We all know the entertainment industry is a glamorous world, so many people come to Mumbai to turn their dreams into reality. But only a few get success. Some people taste success, and later disappear from the industry for different reasons.

Today we will talk about one such singer who once had a strong hold on the hearts of the audience, but later he disappeared from the industry. His fans still listen to his music when they travel in buses and cars. His album 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi', released in the 1990s, still has a massive fan following. Despite enjoying such immense fame, Altaf Raja is now completely out of the spotlight.

Early life:

Born on October 15, 1967, in Nagpur, Altaf Raja’s parents wanted him to focus on education and have a successful career. So, they sent him to Mumbai for schooling. However, after completing fifth grade there, he returned home. Later, he joined the Antonio D'Souza School in Mumbai, known for its famous alumni like Raj Kapoor.

Returned after completing class 9th

However, Altaf couldn't finish his studies there either and returned home after completing class 9. Since he wasn't keen on academics, his parents enrolled him in a tailoring class, but Altaf didn't find interest in it either.

When he expressed a desire to learn music

One day, Altaf told her mother that he wanted to learn music, he then started learning to play the harmonium and singing. Along with his mother, Altaf began performing qawwali music on stage as part of a group. Encouraged by his mother, he decided to pursue music professionally. With the support of his parents, Altaf started performing music concerts across the country. His soulful voice, reminiscent of qawwali music, often moved audiences to tears. He also participated in several music competitions before releasing his first album in the 1990s.

Guinness World Records

Altaf Raja's song 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi' earned him a spot in the ‘Guinness World Records’ after it became the highest-selling cassette in India to date.

In the 2013 movie Ghanchakkar, Altaf Raja's voice was featured for the last time. Initially aspiring to sing ghazals, Altaf ventured into Bollywood films following his mother's advice. His debut in playback singing was in the movie Shapath. Currently residing in Mumbai's Mohammad Ali Road, Altaf continues to work in the industry from there.

Recently, Altaf Raja's iconic song 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi' was remade, featuring Tony Kakkar's vocals and starring Sonu Sood and Nidhi Aggarwal. However, the remake failed to resonate with the audience.