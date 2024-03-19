Meet tailor-turned-singer, who was listed in Guinness World Records with just 1 superhit song, later disappeared, now...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's biggest flop film, 60 VFX experts worked on it, not Ra.One, made for Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs..

Meet woman, started her own firm at 50 years old, donated over Rs 1110000000 along with husband, she is…

Meet actor who is a superstar in 7 film industries, is popular as a romantic hero, his Bollywood debut was..

India's highest paid actress, charges Rs 10 crore per film, Rs 5 crore for 50 second advertisement, her net worth is..

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed firm partners with French carmakers, to supply 4000…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's biggest flop film, 60 VFX experts worked on it, not Ra.One, made for Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs..

Meet woman, started her own firm at 50 years old, donated over Rs 1110000000 along with husband, she is…

Meet actor who is a superstar in 7 film industries, is popular as a romantic hero, his Bollywood debut was..

Monuments built by Mughal king Aurangzeb

High Uric acid symptoms in men

Meet the most powerful queen of Mughal empire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

India's biggest flop film, 60 VFX experts worked on it, not Ra.One, made for Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs..

Meet actor who is a superstar in 7 film industries, is popular as a romantic hero, his Bollywood debut was..

India's highest paid actress, charges Rs 10 crore per film, Rs 5 crore for 50 second advertisement, her net worth is..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet tailor-turned-singer, who was listed in Guinness World Records with just 1 superhit song, later disappeared, now...

Altaf Raja's song 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi' earned him a spot in the ‘Guinness World Records’ after it became the highest-selling cassette in India to date.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 10:17 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Altaf Raja
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We all know the entertainment industry is a glamorous world, so many people come to Mumbai to turn their dreams into reality. But only a few get success. Some people taste success, and later disappear from the industry for different reasons.

Today we will talk about one such singer who once had a strong hold on the hearts of the audience, but later he disappeared from the industry. His fans still listen to his music when they travel in buses and cars. His album 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi', released in the 1990s, still has a massive fan following. Despite enjoying such immense fame, Altaf Raja is now completely out of the spotlight.

Early life:

Born on October 15, 1967, in Nagpur, Altaf Raja’s parents wanted him to focus on education and have a successful career. So, they sent him to Mumbai for schooling. However, after completing fifth grade there, he returned home. Later, he joined the Antonio D'Souza School in Mumbai, known for its famous alumni like Raj Kapoor.

Returned after completing class 9th

However, Altaf couldn't finish his studies there either and returned home after completing class 9. Since he wasn't keen on academics, his parents enrolled him in a tailoring class, but Altaf didn't find interest in it either.

When he expressed a desire to learn music

One day, Altaf told her mother that he wanted to learn music, he then started learning to play the harmonium and singing. Along with his mother, Altaf began performing qawwali music on stage as part of a group. Encouraged by his mother, he decided to pursue music professionally. With the support of his parents, Altaf started performing music concerts across the country. His soulful voice, reminiscent of qawwali music, often moved audiences to tears. He also participated in several music competitions before releasing his first album in the 1990s.

Guinness World Records

Altaf Raja's song 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi' earned him a spot in the ‘Guinness World Records’ after it became the highest-selling cassette in India to date.

In the 2013 movie Ghanchakkar, Altaf Raja's voice was featured for the last time. Initially aspiring to sing ghazals, Altaf ventured into Bollywood films following his mother's advice. His debut in playback singing was in the movie Shapath. Currently residing in Mumbai's Mohammad Ali Road, Altaf continues to work in the industry from there.

Recently, Altaf Raja's iconic song 'Tum To Thehre Pardesi' was remade, featuring Tony Kakkar's vocals and starring Sonu Sood and Nidhi Aggarwal. However, the remake failed to resonate with the audience.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Govinda, SRK’s heroine, who became overnight star with debut, gave 11 flops in 13 years, quit acting, now works as…

Rohit Bose Roy says new film IRaH shows misuse of AI is not sci-fi: 'Deepfakes are just tip of the iceberg' | Exclusive

Is Elvish Yadav hero of our new system? Why we need to consider real, not reel problems 

Watch: Kriti Kharbanda dances to dhol beats, Pulkit Samrat cheers for her with whistles during griha pravesh

DNA Explainer: What are unique alpha-numeric numbers of electoral bonds, which SC asked SBI to disclose?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement