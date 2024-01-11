Meet superstar who rejected blockbuster film, was later done by Salman Khan, he refused film due to an actress, she is..

Headlines

When the film was released, it proved to be a superhit at the box office, after which Salman Khan's career took off, but Govinda's career got a big blow from here. Govinda's career started getting ruined after rejecting the offer of this film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 11:09 AM IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda may be away from films today, but there was a time when he had complete control over the box office. Many are not aware that Govinda's career started going down after 1999 when he rejected a big film because of a famous actress. Later, this film proved to be a super hit.

In the 90s, Govinda was a Bollywood superstar whose films created a stir at the box office as soon as they were released. He worked in many films in his career and gave many super hit films. Be it comedy, action, or emotion, he used to fit into every character, but suddenly his career started going downhill and today, he has maintained a distance from films. 

There was a time when Govinda's name was included in the list of veteran actors of Bollywood. He was such a superstar, whose films people used to wait for. His stardom was amazing. Today, we will tell you when Govinda's films started becoming flops and disasters.

It is the year 1999 when the film 'Biwi No. 1' was released in theatres. According to media reports, this film was written for Govinda only, because this was the time when Govinda's pairing with Karisma Kapoor was very popular, their films used to become superhits as soon as they were released.

Govinda was ready to do this film, but he did not want to work with Sushmita Sen and when this matter reached the makers, they refused to remove Sushmita from the film so Govinda refused to do the film. 

As soon as Govinda refused the film, it fell into Salman Khan's lap. 'Biwi No. 1' was then made with Salman Khan in which Karisma and Sushmita Sen were also seen in lead roles.

When the film was released, it proved to be a superhit at the box office, after which Salman Khan's career took off, but Govinda's career got a big blow from here. Govinda's career started getting ruined after rejecting the offer of this film.

According to Box Office India data, after 1999, except for only 2 hit films and a few average films, almost all of Govinda's films proved to be flops and disasters. Then very soon Govinda started disappearing from films.

Let us tell you, Govinda has worked in more than 165 Hindi and Punjabi films and has established himself as one of the most popular actors in India. Govinda is known for his brilliant acting and dancing.

