Meet Salman, Akshay's co-star, who led superhit TV shows, films flopped, was left with less than Rs 2 lakh, then...

Varun Badola starred in several successful shows, but his films have been major flops. The actor recently opened up on facing bankruptcy in his life, where he revealed that once he was left with less than Rs 2 lakh in his bank account.

From superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra to supporting actors Johnny Lever and Boman Irani, there have been many Bollywood actors, who have faced financial burden in their lives. Another name in this list is of the actor Varun Badola, who has faced bankruptcy a few times in his life.

Varun Badola is one of the finest actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor shot to fame with the TV show Koshish – Ek Aashaa, which began in 2000. He played the role of a mentally disabled person and impressed everyone with his acting chops. The actor then starred in multiple successful TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Phir Subah Hogi, and Mere Angne Mein among others.

Though his TV shows have been a hit, Varun's films haven't worked at the box office. He acted with Salman Khan in Jai Ho (2014) and with Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj (2023). Both the films were major flops. His other movies include Mickey Virus, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Rashmi Rocket, and Fraud Saiyaan, which were completely rejected by the audiences.

In a recent interview, Varun Badola opened up on the financial challenges he has faced in his life. Talking to popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, he said, "Bankruptcy keeps knocking at my door every few years, and then I have to tell myself to find work quickly. This one time, I was worried that I wouldn’t get any sort of work again. The industry was changing, and I started wondering what else I could do. I was actually down to one and a half or two months of savings."

"I would’ve had no more than Rs 2 lakh in my bank account. This was in around 2014-2015. It was me, my wife, our four-year-old child, my parents, and two dogs. It was a family of seven, and most people don’t realise this, but when you have a young child at home, your expenses goes through the roof. And then you add the dogs; it’s very expensive to take care of them. I was almost down to my last penny", he stated.

But, as the OTT revolution took over the streaming space in India, lives of character actors like Varun Badola have changed for the better. Varun made his OTT debut with the legal thriller series Your Honor on SonyLIV in 2020, and was seen in two Netflix shows in 2023. The first of them was Guns & Gulaabs and another was Kohrra. Varun's performance was praised in all the three series.

