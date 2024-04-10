Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: Rashid Khan's vital 11-ball 24 helps Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals in final-over thriller

Meet Salman, Akshay's co-star, who led superhit TV shows, films flopped, was left with less than Rs 2 lakh, then...

DNA TV Show: Why Nepal wants restoration of Hindu nation status

RR vs GT IPL 2024: Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes second fastest Indian to....

Joaquin Phoenix's mirror scene in Joker Folie à Deux teaser copied from Indian film? Fans say Kamal Haasan did it first

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Meet Salman, Akshay's co-star, who led superhit TV shows, films flopped, was left with less than Rs 2 lakh, then...

Foods that cure headache and migraine in summer

Foods that you must not refrigerate in summer

Box office collection of Bollywood's Eid releases

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Meet Salman, Akshay's co-star, who led superhit TV shows, films flopped, was left with less than Rs 2 lakh, then...

Joaquin Phoenix's mirror scene in Joker Folie à Deux teaser copied from Indian film? Fans say Kamal Haasan did it first

Watch: Amid patch-up rumours, Disha Patani attends screening of Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, fans react

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Salman, Akshay's co-star, who led superhit TV shows, films flopped, was left with less than Rs 2 lakh, then...

Varun Badola starred in several successful shows, but his films have been major flops. The actor recently opened up on facing bankruptcy in his life, where he revealed that once he was left with less than Rs 2 lakh in his bank account.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

article-main
Varun Badola/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra to supporting actors Johnny Lever and Boman Irani, there have been many Bollywood actors, who have faced financial burden in their lives. Another name in this list is of the actor Varun Badola, who has faced bankruptcy a few times in his life.

Varun Badola is one of the finest actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor shot to fame with the TV show Koshish – Ek Aashaa, which began in 2000. He played the role of a mentally disabled person and impressed everyone with his acting chops. The actor then starred in multiple successful TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Phir Subah Hogi, and Mere Angne Mein among others.

Though his TV shows have been a hit, Varun's films haven't worked at the box office. He acted with Salman Khan in Jai Ho (2014) and with Akshay Kumar in Mission Raniganj (2023). Both the films were major flops. His other movies include Mickey Virus, Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Rashmi Rocket, and Fraud Saiyaan, which were completely rejected by the audiences.

In a recent interview, Varun Badola opened up on the financial challenges he has faced in his life. Talking to popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, he said, "Bankruptcy keeps knocking at my door every few years, and then I have to tell myself to find work quickly. This one time, I was worried that I wouldn’t get any sort of work again. The industry was changing, and I started wondering what else I could do. I was actually down to one and a half or two months of savings."

"I would’ve had no more than Rs 2 lakh in my bank account. This was in around 2014-2015. It was me, my wife, our four-year-old child, my parents, and two dogs. It was a family of seven, and most people don’t realise this, but when you have a young child at home, your expenses goes through the roof. And then you add the dogs; it’s very expensive to take care of them. I was almost down to my last penny", he stated.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Badola (@badolavarun)

But, as the OTT revolution took over the streaming space in India, lives of character actors like Varun Badola have changed for the better. Varun made his OTT debut with the legal thriller series Your Honor on SonyLIV in 2020, and was seen in two Netflix shows in 2023. The first of them was Guns & Gulaabs and another was Kohrra. Varun's performance was praised in all the three series.

READ | This low-budget film with 60-year-old lead actress earned Rs 220 crore, beat Shah Rukh, Akshay films at box office

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Jr NTR, Shahid Kapoor's heroine, who wanted to be IAS officer, was body shamed, called ‘gas tanker’, now earns...

Meet man, once used to wash utensils for Rs 18 per month, built Rs 300 crore company, left home at age of…

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Brahmacharini

Elvish Yadav breaks silence on video of him carrying snakes around neck: 'Aap keh rahe ho zeher supply kar diya...'

Group buying Anil Ambani’s Reliance firm for Rs 9650 crore makes another big deal, to acquire…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement