This low-budget film with 60-year-old lead actress earned Rs 220 crore, beat Shah Rukh, Akshay films at box office

Headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho was made in just Rs 25 crore and earned Rs 220 crore gross worldwide.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 04:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

A still from Badhaai Ho/Trailer screengrab from YouTube
From Vidya Balan-starrer suspense thriller Kahaani to Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan-starrer musical drama Secret Superstar, there have been many low-budget Bollywood films that have earned hundreds of crores at the box office. Another addition to this list is the 2018 family drama film Badhaai Ho.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Badhaai Ho was headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta with Surekha Sikri, Gajraj Rao, and Sanya Malhotra in supporting roles. The hilarious film had Ayushmann finding himself in a comedy of errors after his mother, played by then 60-year-old Neena Gupta, gets pregnant. Gajraj Rao played his father. Badhaai Ho received immense love and praise from the audiences and critics, and turned out to be a critical and commercial success.

Though both the veteran actors were hugely appreciated for their performances, they were not the first choices for their respective roles. Late actor Irrfan and Tabu were first considered to play Ayushmann Khurrana's parents. Speaking to PTI after the film's success, the filmmaker Amit had said, "When we thought of Irrfan and Tabu, we thought that they would be the best husband and wife. But both of them said though they’re relatable and have worked as pairs on screen but if we have a father who isn’t as fit and the mother slightly older, it’ll be more relatable. Tabu’s the one who suggested Neena mam’s name and said ‘You need someone slightly more older, so that when people see her getting pregnant, there’s this disbelief’. Neena and Gajraj feel more real and organic. So it all clicked."


Badhaai Ho poster

Made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, Badhaai Ho earned Rs 137 crore net in India and grossed Rs 220 crore worldwide. The film earned more than Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero (which earned Rs 178 crore worldwide) and Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Pad Man (which earned Rs 205 crore worldwide) at the box office in 2018. All box office figures have been taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

READ | Made in Rs 8 crore, this film earned Rs 104 crore, won three National Film Awards, its climax surprised everyone

