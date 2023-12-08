Headlines

Meet Miss India-turned-actress who is only two films old, has grossed Rs 1600 crore, worked with Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Meet Miss India-turned-actress who is only two films old and has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Bollywood finally made a comeback at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan this year. After that, The Kerala Story, Jawan, Gadar 2, and now Animal continued the streak of blockbusters this year. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, there is also another actress who made a mark at the box office with her debut this year. 

The actress we are talking about is a winner of Miss India Gujarat 2019. The actress made her debut with the blockbuster film Pathaan and is recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol-starrer Animal. She is none other than Mansi Taxak.

Born in July 1988, Mansi Taxak is a model-turned-actress who completed her secondary education in Gujarat and later moved to Mumbai for her higher education. She received her bachelor's degree in mass media from Bhavan's College in Andheri, Mumbai. The actress started her career as a model. She took part in Femina Miss India in 2019 and won the title of Miss India Gujarat. 

She made her acting debut with a Hindi short film I Promise in 2022 which was released on YouTube channel QNET. She then stepped into Bollywood with a blockbuster film Pathaan. In the film, the actress played the role of John Abraham's wife. Though she had a short role in the film, she created a mark with her performance. The film marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen and also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. 

Mansi Taxak is now seen in the recent release Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the movie, the actress plays the role of Bobby Deol Abrar's third wife. One of her scenes from the movie where Bobby Deol vents out his anger on her by having sex with their marriage infront of all the guests. The scene drew a lot of flak on social media and netizens called it a 'physical assault'. However, the actress defended the scene in a recent interview. 

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller, Pathaan collected Rs 1055 crore worldwide and broke several box office records. Now, Animal is also shattering records at the box office and has collected over Rs 500 crore in just a week. Mansi Taxak's movies have grossed over Rs 1600 crore in total. She is ahead of big names like Nayanthara (Rs 1150 crore), Trisha Krishnan (Rs 962 crore), Ameesha Patel (Rs 691 crore), Ramya Krishnan (Rs 610 crore), and Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif (both Rs 350 crore).

Talking about working in Animal, Mansi Taxak said, "It's a larger-than-life experience to be a part of a film like Animal. Of course, working with Sandeep sir, Ranbir sir, and Bobby sir, I learned a lot. I saw the shots on the set, but to see it all come together on the big screen was so beautiful."

