Meet man who quit job as ACP to become actor, worked with Salman, Govinda, Madhuri, became a star after working in..

Many serials in television history have left such a mark that people will never be able to forget. 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' are two such TV serials that can never be forgotten. Even today, these shows and their characters are alive in the hearts of the audiences. Today, we are going to tell you about Sagar Salunke who gained immense popularity for playing the role of Balram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata'.

Many people are unaware of the fact that Sagar Salunke, who played the role of Balram in 'Mahabharata', earlier held the post of Assistant Commissioner of Police. However, due to his love for acting, Sagar took retirement from police work and decided to pursue his dreams.

In an interview in 2013, Sagar Salunke himself revealed how he was posted at Santa Cruz police station when he received the call for the role of Balram in 'Mahabharata'. When Sagar saw a way to pursue his dreams, he began his acting career. Sagar Salunke became so popular as Balram that he got recognition in every Indian household. Even today, people remember him for his iconic role.

He said in the 2013 interview, "While I was in service at the Santacruz Police Station, I took special permission to shoot for B R Chopra’s Mahabharata wherein I played the role of Balram. This was my first stint as an actor and then went on to have an amazing journey. Now that I have taken my voluntary retirement, I want to concentrate more on acting. Work is a passion for me, and I am open to doing any kind of role."

After gaining popularity from 'Mahabharata', Sagar Salunke also worked in many films like 'Garv', 'Jaisi Karni Vaisi Bharni', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', and 'Zindagi Ek Juaa' with Madhuri Dixit. He was seen in the role of a villain in the film.

In his career so far, Sagar Salunke has worked in many films and TV serials but his role as Balram remains his most memorable one to date. Sagar Salunke is still active in the film world. He also has a YouTube channel through which he stays in touch with his fans.