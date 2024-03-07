Meet man who quit job as ACP to become actor, worked with Salman, Govinda, Madhuri, became a star after working in..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Baby cobra takes shelter inside shoe, terrifying video goes viral

Know what is inside the Rs 1.4 crore exclusive gift bag for Oscars 2024 nominees: Chocolates, Rubik's cube, trip to...

Elon Musk to soon remove count of likes, reports from X posts

India's most profitable film ever earned 60 times its budget; had no hero, villain, action, lead actress was just 15

Meet man, lost Rs 230960000000 in a few hours, still one of world’s richest, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Baby cobra takes shelter inside shoe, terrifying video goes viral

Know what is inside the Rs 1.4 crore exclusive gift bag for Oscars 2024 nominees: Chocolates, Rubik's cube, trip to...

Elon Musk to soon remove count of likes, reports from X posts

Unseen stunning pics from Anant's pre-wedding bash hosted by Mukesh Ambani

8 superfoods that are brain boosters for kids

9 Bollywood films with real love stories 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

India's most profitable film ever earned 60 times its budget; had no hero, villain, action, lead actress was just 15

Meet man who quit job as ACP to become actor, worked with Salman, Govinda, Madhuri, became a star after working in..

Rihanna's India visit not just for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding, has special connection to this company of Mukesh Ambani

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet man who quit job as ACP to become actor, worked with Salman, Govinda, Madhuri, became a star after working in..

In an interview in 2013, Sagar Salunke himself revealed how he was posted at Santa Cruz police station when he received the call for the role of Balram in 'Mahabharata'.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 10:56 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many serials in television history have left such a mark that people will never be able to forget. 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' are two such TV serials that can never be forgotten. Even today, these shows and their characters are alive in the hearts of the audiences. Today, we are going to tell you about Sagar Salunke who gained immense popularity for playing the role of Balram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharata'.

Many people are unaware of the fact that Sagar Salunke, who played the role of Balram in 'Mahabharata', earlier held the post of Assistant Commissioner of Police. However, due to his love for acting, Sagar took retirement from police work and decided to pursue his dreams. 

In an interview in 2013, Sagar Salunke himself revealed how he was posted at Santa Cruz police station when he received the call for the role of Balram in 'Mahabharata'. When Sagar saw a way to pursue his dreams, he began his acting career. Sagar Salunke became so popular as Balram that he got recognition in every Indian household. Even today, people remember him for his iconic role. 

He said in the 2013 interview, "While I was in service at the Santacruz Police Station, I took special permission to shoot for B R Chopra’s Mahabharata wherein I played the role of Balram. This was my first stint as an actor and then went on to have an amazing journey. Now that I have taken my voluntary retirement, I want to concentrate more on acting. Work is a passion for me, and I am open to doing any kind of role."

After gaining popularity from 'Mahabharata', Sagar Salunke also worked in many films like 'Garv', 'Jaisi Karni Vaisi Bharni', 'Ganga Jamuna Saraswati', and 'Zindagi Ek Juaa' with Madhuri Dixit. He was seen in the role of a villain in the film. 

In his career so far, Sagar Salunke has worked in many films and TV serials but his role as Balram remains his most memorable one to date. Sagar Salunke is still active in the film world. He also has a YouTube channel through which he stays in touch with his fans.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani spent THIS amount at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, food alone cost Rs..

Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail Tira beauty launches international brand Allies of Skin to India

Meet boy, an Indian genius, created website at age of 10, now owns company worth Rs 60000000, got idea from…

Pakistan's 'youngest' vlogger receives YouTube play button, viral video shows his priceless reaction

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn, married director 12 years older than her, got divorced, is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement