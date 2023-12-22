Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Meet only Indian actor with four Rs 100-crore openings at box office; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Rajinikanth, Vijay

This Indian actor has scored four Rs 100-crore openings, despite his recent films receiving negative reactions from the critics.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 07:57 PM IST


It's said that, 'Records are meant to be broken'. This actor may had a few bad years at the box office, yet his fandom remains unaffected. A movie led by him is always meant to be a crowd-puller, and he continued to do the same with his latest release. After SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series, Prabhas became India's darling, and he also became the first actor in India to score this unique record, a feat that even the biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rajinikanth have not achieved. 

Prabhas' latest film, Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, has opened to bumper opening with positive responses from the masses. As per the early estimates, Salaar is expected to gross Rs 175 crores worldwide on Friday. With this, Prabhas has set a new record of scoring four Rs 100-crore opening at the Indian box office. Industry tracker Sacnilk posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the new feat and confirmed that Prabhas has earned four Rs 100-crore openings at the Indian box office. 

Here's the post

Expanding more about this record, Prabhas' last three releases opened with a big bang, despite negative reviews. Prabhas' last film, Ramayana's cinematic adaptation, Adipurush opened with Rs 140 crores. Before Adipurush, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam opened with Rs 119 crores in 2 days. Before Radhe Shyam, Prabhas was seen in the action thriller Saaho. The 2019 movie opened with Rs 125.7 crores on the opening day. Even the much-anticipated sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion opened over Rs 200 crores. 

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Dunki vs Salaar

Released on December 22, Prashanth Neel-directed Salaar has clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Prabhas' co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up about Dunki clashing with Salaar. While speaking to India Today, Prithviraj said that the clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki doesn't bother him. He stated, “No, it [the clash] doesn’t [bother me] because I treat my successes and failures the same way. I walk away from it. There will be lessons that you will learn from both. Learn those, don’t let them go and then walk away from it."

