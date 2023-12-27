Headlines

Meet India's first superstar, one film ran in hall for 187 weeks, worked in several blockbusters, not Rajesh Khanna

Very few people know that Ashok Kumar, known for his amazing performance in Hindi cinema, never wanted to become an actor, he wanted to become a lawyer, like his father.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

Today, we will talk about a Bollywood actor who was seen in a super hit film with Meena Kumari and whose arranged marriage was broken as soon as he entered the world of acting. However, when he succeeded in making his mark in the industry, he played such characters that he created history. In his career, this actor worked in many superhit films but his one film created a record that no one could break for 32 years.

That powerful veteran actor in the film world was Ashok Kumar. When Ashok Kumar entered the industry, people working in the film world were not considered 'good'. This was the reason that as soon as he became a hero, his arranged marriage also broke. Ashok Kumar is also known as 'Dadamoni' in the world of films. He was the first actor in the industry who got a chance to become a hero. He started his film career with 'Jeevan Naiya' released in the year 1936, in which he also acted and sang the songs himself.

Very few people know that Ashok Kumar, known for his amazing performance in Hindi cinema, never wanted to become an actor, he wanted to become a lawyer, like his father. But, he started working as a sound engineer in Bombay Talkies and got a chance to see other departments of production as well. It was from here that the story of him becoming an actor began. Once, actress Devika Rani's hero Najmul Hussain ran away from the set, due to which Himanshu Roy of Bombay Talkies got worried and said that Ashok would become Devika's hero and thus the story of his becoming an actor began.

When the news of Ashok becoming a hero came to light in his household in Khandwa, there was an uproar. During this time, Ashok Kumar was engaged. His marriage had also been fixed. But the news of him becoming an actor spread like wildfire and as soon as he became an actor, his marriage also broke. Ashok Kumar's mother was also in a bad state and started looking for a job for him but Ashok was destined to become an actor.

Let us tell you that Ashok Kumar has given many hit films in his career. He was also seen in many hit films with Meena Kumari like 'Bahu Begum' and 'Pakeezah'. But his film 'Kismet', released in 1943, created history. His film ran in theaters for 187 weeks. The magic of Ashok Kumar's 'Kismet' ran for about 187 weeks in Kolkata's Roxy Cinema, then after 32 years, the record of this film was broken by the 1975 film 'Sholay'.

