Meet IIM graduate, former Army officer, who worked with Salman Khan in Rs 900 crore film, he’s nephew of...

Know all about IIM graduate and former Army officer who worked with Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid Kapoor.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 04:56 PM IST

Many Bollywood actors leave their education halfway to pursue their dream of becoming a star. However, the actor we are talking about is an IIM graduate who has worked in several Hindi films alongside Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and other stars. Not only this, in his short span of a filmy career, he also gave a blockbuster.  

Not only this, before entertaining the audience with his films, he used to serve the country as an Army officer and comes from an Army background. He is none other than Naseerudin Shah's nephew Mohommed Ali Shah. 

Who is Mohommed Ali Shah? 

Shah is the son of Lt. Gen. Zameer Uddin Shah (Retd.) and the nephew of actor Naseeruddin Shah. He is an Indian actor, motivational speaker, and former military officer. Mohommed Ali Shah attended the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. He used to earlier work at a call center and then took a commission in the Indian Army as per family tradition. 

He was deployed on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as a young lieutenant. Later, he was promoted to captain and was transferred on assignment as the ADC to the General Officer Commanding in the North East his father. Thereafter, he was promoted to the rank of major and was posted with the Assam Rifles. He worked for Doordarshan as a television commentator for the fourth CISM Military World Games held at Hyderabad in 2007. He served in the Army for a total of 5 years. 

Mohommed Ali Shah's Filmy Career

After completing his military service, Mohommed Ali Shah studied marketing at the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta and later worked in companies like Genpact and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. He then developed an interest in acting and made his debut with Sriram Raghavan's Agent Vinod which also starred Saif Ali Khan. He then starred in several popular films like Haider alongside Shahid Kapoor wherein he played the role of an Army Major. 

In 2015, he starred alongside Salman Khan in the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan and played the role of a Prison Officer. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film also starred Harshaali Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with others, and proved to be a blockbuster. the film broke several box office records and collected Rs 922 crore at the box office worldwide. 

Mohammed Ali Shah has also starred in an Assam film, directed by Padma Bhushan director Jahnu Barua, titled Bhoga Khidikee. Other than this, he was last seen sharing the screen with Vidyut Jammwal in the film Yaara and played the role of a soldier in the movie. Well, he is now a member of the board of the International Film and Entertainment Festival of Australia which gave him an award.

