Meet Dharmendra’s lesser-known first wife Prakash Kaur, mother of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, she is from....

Meet Dharmendra's lesser-known first wife Prakash Kaur, mother of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol

Sunny Deol’s elder son Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Acharya on June 18, 2023 at an ntimate ceremony in Mumbai. Karan Deol has shared some unseen photos from the wedding day and one photo which has grabbed everyone’s attention is Karan’s grandfather and Bollywood superstar Dharmendra posing with his first wife Prakash Kaur.

Who is Prakash Kaur?

Prakash Kaur is the first wife of Dharmendra and is the mother of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta and Vijayta. Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur got married in 1954. Dharmendra later fell in love with Hema Malini, and the two tied the knot in 1979. They have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Prakash Kaur prefers to remain away from limelight and not much is known about her personal life. In 1981, Prakash Kaur had said in an interview that Dharmendra was the first and last person to enter her life and has only love and respect for the Bollywood star. Prakash Kaur hail from Punjab.

In an interview with Stardust, Prakash Kaur had strongly defended Dharmendra after he was branded as a womanizer. “Any man would choose Hema instead of me; what was wrong if my husband did this? How can anyone call my husband a womanizer?” she had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Dharmendra will play the role of Ranveer Singh’s grandfather in the film.