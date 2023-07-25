Headlines

Meet ‘comedy king’ who left govt job for films, became superstar in regional films but never got lead role in Bollywood

This Indian actor left his government job to enter films, became a superstar in regional films but never got a lead role in Bollywood.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

A number of Bollywood celebrities who are now well-known names in the industry left their jobs to enter films. One such actor left his government job to follow his dream to become an actor.

This actor, though never got a lead role in the Bollywood industry, shined in the Marathi industry and is now known as the ‘comedy king”. He impressed the audience with his comic role and made his place in the hearts of the audience. He is none other than Ashok Saraf. 

Who is Ashok Saraf?

Born on June 4, 1947, Ashoka Saraf is a well-known name in the Marathi and Bollywood industries. He resided in South Mumbai, Chikhalwadi, and went to DGT Vidyalay for his education. He was named after the veteran actor Ashok Kumar. 

Ashok Saraf Career

Though Ashok always had an interest in acting, theatre, his father wanted him to complete his studies and get a stable job. He went on to obey his father and secured a job as a banker in the State Bank of India. However, he managed work and acting simultaneously. Even after making his debut in Marathi film, he continued to work as a banker, however, later left the job.

Ashok Saraf started his career with the movie Janaki in 1969 and has acted in more than 250 movies out of which 100 were commercially successful. His comedy films created a wave in Marathi cinema in the 1970s and 80s and some of his notable films are Ashi Hi Banava Banavi, Aayatya Gharat Gharoba, Balache Baap Bramhachari, Bhootacha Bhau, and Dhum Dhadaka.

Ashok Saraf also worked in several Bollywood films and gave tough competition to powerful comedy actors like Johny Lever, Kader Khan, and Govinda. Though the actor didn’t star in lead roles in the film, he impressed the audience with his comic roles in movies like films Singham, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Gupt, Koyla, Yes Boss, Joru Ka Gulaam and Karan Arjun. 

He also starred in Hindi television shows which were major hits like Choti Badi Baatein and Hum Paanch. His comedy show Don't Worry Ho Jayega was very popular in the 1990s.

Ashok Saraf's personal life

The actor is married to actress Nivedita Joshi-Saraf. The couple tied the knot in 1990 and also has a son named Aniket Saraf who is a chef.

