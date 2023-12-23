Meet child artiste who started working at 2, made blockbuster debut with Salman Khan at 7, left films, is now…

This child artiste won hearts with her debut alongside Salman Khan in a blockbuster at the age of 7.

From Sara Arjun, and Darsheel Safary to Zaira Wasim, the child artistes in Bollywood have proved their potential and impressed the audience with their acting chops. One child artiste who made a blockbuster debut with Salman Khan won hearts even without speaking a single dialogue.

The actress we are talking about made her Bollywood debut at the tender age of 7 and her innocence and acting skills left everyone spellbound. She is popularly known as Munni. Yes, she is Harshaali Malhotra.

Harshaali Malhotra started working at the age of 2. She used to act in commercial advertisements and later stepped into the entertainment world through television. She worked in popular TV shows like Qubool Hai as Anjum Khan and as Sanya in Laut Aao Trisha in 2014 and in Jodha Akbar.

Then in 2015, she finally made it to Bollywood with Kabir Khan’s directorial, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Well, her path was not easy as she was selected from 1000 girls from different cities in India. She essayed the role of Munni in the film who lost her voice after being separated from her parents.

Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra’s bond in the film was much appreciated by the audience and made the cine-goers emotional. The actress reportedly charged Rs 2-3 lakhs for the film and won several awards for her performance.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan also starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and became an all-time blockbuster. Made in Rs 90 crore, the film collected Rs 922 crore at the box office worldwide.

However, after this film, Harshaali left the showbiz. Though she was approached for Salman Khan’s other movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, the actress opted out of the film as her mother felt that the role was too small for her. Well, now the actress is often seen flaunting her dance skills on Instagram. She enjoys a huge fan following and has 3.1 million followers on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, talking about Salman Khan, The actor was last seen in the film Tiger 3 which also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The actor will be next seen in the film The Bull backed by Karan Johar. The two have collaborated after 25 years and it will be interesting to see what they have to offer.