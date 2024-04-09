Meet ‘Bollywood's remake king’, who worked as heroine’s body double, got Rs 100 for first film; now worth Rs 1500 crore

This actor, who once worked as a heroine's body double, later became a superstar.

Many Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, and others, who are now superstars, once saw a period of struggle and overcame that to reach the top. Another actor, who signed his first film for just Rs 100, is now worth Rs 1500 crore.

The actor we are talking about has worked in over 200 films and is called the remake king of Bollywood. The actor quit acting in 2005, however, he is still living a luxurious life. He is none other than Jeetendra.

Jeetendra's father was a businessman and his business dealt with imitation jewelry, supplied to the film industry. While supplying jewelry to V. Shantaram, he was cast as Sandhya Shantaram's character's double in the 1963 movie Sehra. He revealed during the Kapil Sharma Show that due to the similarity of Jeetendra’s and the actress’ clothes in the movie, the director decided to cast Jeetendra as her body double.

He made his debut with V. Shantaram's Geet Gaya Patharon Ne after which his career never turned back. According to reports, the actor signed his first film for Rs 100 only. However, after starring in Ravikant Nagaich's spy thriller Farz, the actor established himself as a star in Bollywood. In 1969, he delivered a hat-trick of hits with Jeene Ki Raah, Jigri Dost, and Waris. He then went on to give a number of hits like Bidaai, Khilona, Humjoli, Khushboo, Udhar Ka Sindoor, Dharam Veer, Apnapan, Dil Aur Deewaar, and Swarg Narak among others.

The actor worked in over 200 films out of which 56 were hits. Not only was he called the jumping jack of Bollywood, but also called the remake king. He holds the record for starring in the most number of remakes, that is 80 remakes. Though Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are called the remake kings now, Jeetendra was the one who first earned this title and his record is still not broken. Some of his popular remakes include Meri Aawaz Suno, Himmatwala, and Humjoli among others. The actor ruled Bollywood for 3 decades and is now the chairman of the Balaji Telefilms and Balaji Motion Pictures.

His daughter Ektaa Kapoor is a popular producer and director who has given a number of hit films and TV shows like Naagin, Crew, The Dirty Picture, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and more. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Jeetendra has a net worth of Rs 1512 crore making him one of the richest actors in Bollywood.

