Meet ‘Bollywood's remake king’, who worked as heroine’s body double, got Rs 100 for first film; now worth Rs 1500 crore

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi HC dismisses plea by CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging his ED arrest in liquor policy case

Diljit Dosanjh's friend reveals details about actor-singer's secret married life

Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024: Know polling date, candidates, past results and more

Theni Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

'Change the Narrative': Sadhguru on political slander against women ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Diljit Dosanjh's friend reveals details about actor-singer's secret married life

Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024: Know polling date, candidates, past results and more

Theni Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

Batters with most sixes for CSK in IPL history

 5 seeds to relieve constipation naturally

8 seeds that reduce bad cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Diljit Dosanjh's friend reveals details about actor-singer's secret married life

Meet ‘Bollywood's remake king’, who worked as heroine’s body double, got Rs 100 for first film; now worth Rs 1500 crore

Ektaa Kapoor says she'll have to hide after Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2's release: 'We went through hate spamming when...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet ‘Bollywood's remake king’, who worked as heroine’s body double, got Rs 100 for first film; now worth Rs 1500 crore

This actor, who once worked as a heroine's body double, later became a superstar.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 03:57 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Jeetendra
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, and others, who are now superstars, once saw a period of struggle and overcame that to reach the top. Another actor, who signed his first film for just Rs 100, is now worth Rs 1500 crore. 

The actor we are talking about has worked in over 200 films and is called the remake king of Bollywood. The actor quit acting in 2005, however, he is still living a luxurious life. He is none other than Jeetendra

Jeetendra's father was a businessman and his business dealt with imitation jewelry, supplied to the film industry. While supplying jewelry to V. Shantaram, he was cast as Sandhya Shantaram's character's double in the 1963 movie Sehra. He revealed during the Kapil Sharma Show that due to the similarity of Jeetendra’s and the actress’ clothes in the movie, the director decided to cast Jeetendra as her body double.

He made his debut with V. Shantaram's Geet Gaya Patharon Ne after which his career never turned back. According to reports, the actor signed his first film for Rs 100 only. However, after starring in Ravikant Nagaich's spy thriller Farz, the actor established himself as a star in Bollywood. In 1969, he delivered a hat-trick of hits with Jeene Ki Raah, Jigri Dost, and Waris. He then went on to give a number of hits like Bidaai,  Khilona, Humjoli, Khushboo, Udhar Ka Sindoor,  Dharam Veer, Apnapan, Dil Aur Deewaar, and Swarg Narak among others. 

The actor worked in over 200 films out of which 56 were hits. Not only was he called the jumping jack of Bollywood, but also called the remake king. He holds the record for starring in the most number of remakes, that is 80 remakes. Though Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are called the remake kings now, Jeetendra was the one who first earned this title and his record is still not broken. Some of his popular remakes include Meri Aawaz Suno, Himmatwala, and Humjoli among others. The actor ruled Bollywood for 3 decades and is now the chairman of the Balaji Telefilms and Balaji Motion Pictures.

His daughter Ektaa Kapoor is a popular producer and director who has given a number of hit films and TV shows like Naagin, Crew, The Dirty Picture,  Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and more. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Jeetendra has a net worth of Rs 1512 crore making him one of the richest actors in Bollywood. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kairana Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

WWE forced to mute live WrestleMania 40 coverage after The Rock breaks protocol on-air

Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Divyenndu finally reveals if Munna Tripathi will return in Mirzapur 3: 'I shall declare that...'

Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on Tuesday on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his ED arrest

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement