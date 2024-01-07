Meet actress who married at 15, scolded Sunny Deol on sets, blunt attitude got her replaced in many films, today she...

This veteran actress, known for her outspoken attitude, once scolded Sunny Deol in public at the peak of his popularity.

There was a time when actresses in the Hindi film industry started their careers rather early. Many of the top actresses began while they were still teenagers. This story is about one such starlet, who got her break at 15, curiously by when she was already married. In fact, by the time she became a star, she was already a mother and all of 17.

The star who entered Bollywood after marrying at 15

Moushumi Chatterjee was born in a Bengali family in 1952 as Indira Chattopadhaya. In 1967, when she was only 15, she was married off by her family. In an interview with Lehren Retro last year, trhe actress recalled, “My father was very close to his elder sister and she was in the last stage of cancer. Her last wish was to see me getting married. So, my father-in-law suggested that the wedding should happen. I even skipped my exams. I also got a film around the same time. Everything was just falling into place.” Moushumi was married to Jayanto Mukherjee, son of legendary musician Hemant Rao. The same year, her debut film Balika Vadhu released and she became an overnight star.

When Moushumi Chatterjee scolded Sunny Deol on sets

In the 70s and 80s, Moushumi became a household name through her film appearances in both Hindi and Bangla cinema. By the end of 80s, she had progressed to doing supporting roles. One of her most famous support acts was in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Ghayal (1992), which starred Sunny Deol. As per reports, Sunny’s tardiness irked Moushumi so much that one day when the star reached the sets late, she publicly scolded him, asking him to not tarnish his father Dharmendra’s name. It is said that the embarrassed star was never late again.

Moushumi Chatterjee’s later career

Moushumi, who eventually joined politics, was known for her outspoken nature and blunt attitude, something she herself admits, was detrimental to her career. By her own estimation, she says she was replaced from several films due to her bluntness. She sais she could never be anyone’s ‘yes woman’, which did not sit well with many filmmakers. Moushumi continues to act in Bangla cinema but her last appearance in Bollywood was back in 2015 in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku.