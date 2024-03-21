Twitter
Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with a superstar, worked in only one Hindi film in her career due to..

After 'Khatta Meetha' flopped at the box office, Trisha Krishnan never worked in a Bollywood film again. Many of her films were dubbed from the South and released in Hindi but she never stepped foot into the Bollywood film industry.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 09:51 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Today, we will tell you about an actress who is known as the queen of the South. Though she worked in only one Bollywood film, this actress keeps creating a stir in the South film industry with her back-to-back hit films. The actress we are talking about is South superstar Trisha Krishnan. Trisha Krishnan, in her career so far, has been part of historical films and currently has a lineup of at least 6 films in which she will be seen with South superstars like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Ajit Kumar, and Mohanlal.

Trisha Krishnan made her debut with a small supporting role in the Tamil romantic drama 'Jodi' (1999). Her first lead role was in the film 'Mounam Pesiyadhe' (2002). Despite being an active part of the South film industry, Trisha Krishnan waited to make her Bollywood debut and finally starred in a Bollywood film in 2010. She was seen opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Khatta Meetha'. The film, directed by Priyadarshan, was released with high expectations but it failed to achieve success at the box office. 

After 'Khatta Meetha' flopped at the box office, Trisha Krishnan never worked in a Bollywood film again. Many of her films were dubbed from the South and released in Hindi but she never stepped foot into the Bollywood film industry. 

Trisha Krishnan was once asked about not working in Bollywood to which she said, "At that point of time, I was not ready to shift place to Bombay because that would have been leaving behind too many things and to start all over again and kickstart my career all over again."

Trisha Krishnan, who has been a part of the industry for more than 20 years, is currently riding high on the recent success of her films. She saw her highest-grossing release 'Leo' (2023) opposite Thalapathy Vijay. 

Trisha Krishnan also has three other projects pending an official release date – these are 'Ram' opposite Mohanlal, 'Sathuranga Vettai 2', a sequel to 'Sathuranga Vettai' (2014), and Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's film titled 'Thug Life'.

