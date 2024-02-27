Twitter
Meet actress who has worked with many stars, is a superstar on OTT, was once caught for stealing, she is..

Swastika Mukherjee, daughter of actor Santu Mukhopadhyay, often appears in Bengali and Hindi films and television. Swastika Mukherjee made her TV debut with 'Devdasi' and her big screen debut with 'Hemanter Pakhi' (2001).

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Feb 27, 2024

Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram
Nowadays, web series on OTT platforms are garnering more love and attention than films. Many actors and actresses who were either lost in the world of anonymity or were limited to some field, have earned recognition with web series. Something similar happened with Bengali film actress Swastika Mukherjee who is a superstar on OTT but is often in the news for her personal life and controversies. 

Swastika Mukherjee, daughter of actor Santu Mukhopadhyay, often appears in Bengali and Hindi films and television. Swastika Mukherjee made her TV debut with 'Devdasi' and her big screen debut with 'Hemanter Pakhi' (2001). Her first leading role came with 'Mastan' (2004) while she made her Hindi film with 'Mumbai Cutting' (2008).

While Swastika Mukherjee worked in several films and TV shows in Bollywood and Bengali film industry, she gained immense recognition after she appeared in the web series 'Paatal Lok' as Dolly Mehra. Swastika was much appreciated for her role and became a household name. The Amazon Prime Video series also went on to be a classic hit. With 'Paatal Lok', Swastika earned national recognition and fame. 

Many are unaware but Swastika was also seen in the film 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!' opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

Now, Swastika is a known name in the world of OTT. But, despite earning a name for herself in the world of acting, Swastika often grabs headlines for her personal life. 

She married singer Pramit Sen when she was just 18. Two years later, the marriage was over. Swastika had also accused her estranged husband of physical abuse and filed a charge of cruelty against him that was later dismissed. She has one daughter from the marriage, Anwesha, born in 2000.

Swastika Mukherjee was also once accused of shoplifting. According to media reports, when Swastika Mukherjee attended a film festival in Singapore in 2014, she was caught tucking in a gold earring worth $255 (Rs 12,139) in her handbag at a jewellery showroom.

The entire act was reportedly caught on CCTV cameras of the jewellery store. She said that she went shopping and bought the jewellery and even claimed to have receipts for her purchases but was unable to produce any proof of purchase. Later, Swastika denied lifting the earring and reasoned that it might have happened "accidentally".

