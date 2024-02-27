India's biggest flop sequel, had a superstar in lead role, makers lost crores, made for Rs 85 crore, earned just Rs...

2010's 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' was a superhit film when it was released and is considered a classic. It starred Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles.

There are many films made in Bollywood where the main lead of a film is replaced in its sequel. While sometimes this does wonders for the film and drums up more business, other times the makers of the film fall flat on their faces. Today, we will tell you about one such film where the lead actor of the film was replaced in the film's sequel and the role went to a Bollywood superstar. This move by the makers turned out to be a huge mistake as, despite the star power, the film failed to perform at the box office and was declared a flop.

The film we are talking about today is 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!' which is a sequel to 2010's superhit film 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'.

'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!' was released in 2013. It was directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha played the lead role in the film while Sonali Bendre made a cameo appearance.

Ajay Devgan played the role of Sultan Mirza in 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', which was highly praised. At the same time, Emraan Hashmi was in the role of gangster Shoaib Khan in the film. His villainy in 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' was highly praised. This film, directed by Milan Luthria, was a super hit at the box office.

After three years, a sequel of 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' was made titled 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara'. But in this, Emraan Hashmi was replaced by Akshay Kumar. This turned out to be the biggest mistake of the makers and the film flopped at the box office.

Akshay Kumar's film 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara' was made on a big budget but despite earning a respectable total, the film was declared a flop at the box office.

According to a report in Box Office India, the makers spent Rs 85 crore in making Akshay Kumar's 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara'. In India, this film was able to collect only Rs 80 crores and the total worldwide earnings of the movie was only Rs 91.7 crores. The film was declared a flop at the box office.

