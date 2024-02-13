Meet actress who faced casting couch at 16, worked in B-grade films, she was once highest-paid star, net worth is..

Rashami's childhood was also very difficult. Once, remembering her days of struggle, Rashami herself revealed a casting couch experience that scarred her.

It is said that the ones who work hard and make an effort always come out of any situation a bit stronger. One such example has been presented by an actress who entered the TV industry from the Bhojpuri film industry and made a name for herself.

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Rashami Desai who was born in February 1986 in Assam. Rashami Desai is a popular name on Indian television and is one of the highest-paid actresses on TV. While Rashami Desai is successful now, her path towards it was anything but rosy.

Rashami started working at a young age. The actress faced a lot of hurdles in her quest to get work. She started her film career in 2002 with an Assamese film. However, due to her very small role in the film, she could not come into the public eye. Rashami Desai made her TV debut with the show 'Raavan' in 2006.

Apart from TV and films, Rashami has also worked in many Bhojpuri films and web series. She has worked in B-grade films for a long time. Let us tell you that Rashami Desai got recognition from the TV serial 'Uttaran'. She played the role of Tapasya in this serial. After this, she was seen in the serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. She worked opposite the late Siddharth Shukla in it.

Rashami's childhood was also very difficult. Once, remembering her days of struggle, Rashami herself revealed a casting couch experience that scarred her. Once in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashami Desai said, "My mother was a single parent. Our financial condition was not good. Our house was run by whatever my mother earned. We did not have money even for two square meals. I started earning at the age of 16. When I was a kid, people used to call her wretched. She had once consumed poison. However, Rashami admits that this was her mistake because she did not know her value."

Rashmi has also been a victim of the casting couch. She had said in an interview that when she had gone for the audition, the person present there had tried to mix intoxicants in her drink, but the next day her mother had beaten that person severely. At the time, Rashami was reportedly only 14 years old. She knew little about films at that time.

Rashmi also said that there was a person who tried to take advantage of her and molest her. The person had called her for an audition and she reached there and there was no one there except him. There was no camera there either. He tried his best to make her unconscious by mixing some intoxicant in her drink but he could not succeed in his objective.

Today, Rashami Desai is one of the highest-paid actresses on TV. To participate in 'Bigg Boss 13', she charged a fee of more than Rs 2.5 crore. Apart from this, she was a part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 6'. Rashami Desai, who has been active in the industry for the past 14 years, also owns 5 apartments and many expensive cars. According to media reports, Rashami Desai's net worth is Rs 10.12 crore.

