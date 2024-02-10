Meet actress who worked in over 150 TV shows over 27 years, then quit acting, left her husband, became a monk due to..

The list of artists associated with spirituality includes Saqib Khan, Sana Khan, Zaira Wasim, Anu Aggarwal, Sofia Hayat, Mamta Kulkarni, Barkha Madan, Suchitra Sen, Anagha Bhosle, and many more. The actress we are talking about today has worked in the cinema for 27 years. She separated from her husband after which she turned to spirituality. She distanced herself from worldly attachments and chose to become a monk.

In the last decade, many celebs suddenly leave stardom and embark on a spiritual journey. But, do you know about that one actress who worked in about 157 TV shows and worked in the industry for close to 27 years but suddenly left the world of glitz and glamour?

This actress has been a part of many hit TV shows like 'Shaktimaan', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum'. She has also worked in many films like 'Rajaji', 'Saawariya', and 'Sonali Cable'. This famous actress on the TV screen is Nupur Alankar.

Nupur Alankar was born on November 25, 1972, in Jaipur. According to reports, she completed her studies at a private school in Jaipur. However, later she came to Mumbai with her family. From an early age she had a keen interest in cultural programs. From getting good grades in school and college to acting and dancing, Nupur was an expert.

After graduation, Nupur appeared in some modeling projects and some brand advertisements, and from here, her acting career gained momentum. Soon, she got a chance to work in TV, and after acting in some famous shows, Nupur became a well-known celebrity.

It was September 2022 when Nupur Alankar surprised everyone by announcing her decision to leave the entertainment world and embark on a spiritual journey.

She revealed that she retired from the film world in February 2022. In a conversation with ETimes, Nupur revealed that she was lucky to have a guru like Shambhu Sharan Jha, who helped her understand spirituality.

Nupur denied reports of her being unhappy in her life. She said that she is happy with her life but decided to leave the glamorous life to explore the depths of spirituality.

In the year 2002, Nupur married Alankar Srivastava. She decided to retire only with the consent of her husband and mother-in-law.

She revealed, during an interview, that she separated from her husband, but both of them did not adopt a legal route for the same.

