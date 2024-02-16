Twitter
Meet actress who made debut with 2 superstars, worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, Rajinikanth, then gave 50 flops, is now..

Meet actress who made debut with 2 superstars, worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, Rajinikanth, then gave 50 flops, is now..

We are talking about Manisha Koirala who was one of the most sought-after actresses not only in the Hindi film industry but also in South cinema. She has received mighty praise for her acting in films like 'Bombay' (1995), 'Indian' (1996), and 'Mudhalvan' (1999).

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

There are many stars in the film industry who achieve success very soon, while others have to struggle for a long time to even make a debut on the silver screen. Today, we will be talking about an actress who was one of the most beautiful and successful heroines of her time. There were many ups and downs in her life but she did not lose courage and faced every difficulty. This actress was also famous in South cinema. In her career, this actress also worked with all three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. But, one mistake ruined the career of this actress.

This talented and beautiful actress of the 90s was a force to be reckoned with. Her work was sensational and so was her popularity. A series of hit films took her to the pinnacle of success, but then something happened that ended the career of the actress. In no time, she gave 50 flop films.

We are talking about Manisha Koirala who was one of the most sought-after actresses not only in the Hindi film industry but also in South cinema. She has received mighty praise for her acting in films like 'Bombay' (1995), 'Indian' (1996), and 'Mudhalvan' (1999). She also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Mani Ratnam's 'Dil Se', whose songs were blockbusters. Manisha Koirala began her acting career with Subhash Ghai's directorial 'Saudagar', which emerged as a commercial success.

Till the year 2000, Manisha Koirala ruled the hearts of people both in Bollywood and the South film industry. During this period, she worked with every big star in the industry. She also appeared in superhit films like 'Gupt', 'Dil Se', 'Kachche Dhaage', and 'Mann', but there came a time when her career came to a standstill, and under immense pressure, she turned to alcohol for solace and developed anger issues.

Due to this one mistake in her career, not only did she lose out on many good offers, but her work in other films was also affected and many of her films flopped continuously. 

In 2012, Manisha got another shock when she was diagnosed with cancer. She had no idea about the disease until she felt very weak, and went to a hospital in Kathmandu. As of 2024, she has been cancer-free for almost 10 years.

Manisha had worked in Rajinikanth's 'Baba' in 2002, which she had also mentioned in her interview. This is the film when Manisha's career in South cinema got ruined after the film proved to be a flop. Manisha had talked about this phase of her life in a conversation with the O2 YouTube channel. Manisha Koirala said, "Baba was probably my last big Tamil film. It flopped so badly in those days and was a big disaster. There were a lot of expectations from the film and when it flopped, I felt that my career in South films was completely over, and in a way, it happened."

Manisha Koirala gave 50 flop films in her decades-long career and within no time the actress added a pile of flop films. After this, she played her second innings in acting after defeating cancer. But that too, has not been very successful. Now, the actress is often seen playing the role of a mother in films. 

Manisha Koirala was last seen in Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada'. The actress will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi'.

MOST WATCHED

