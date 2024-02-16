Meet actress who became MP at just 30, resigned suddenly due to mental torture and...

Mimi Chakraborty was born in February 1989 in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. She spent most of her childhood in Arunachal Pradesh's Deomali but later moved back to her ancestral home.

Popular Bengali actor and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty on Thursday said she has resigned as a parliamentarian, asserting that "politics is not my cup of tea". Mimi Chakraborty, a first-time MP from Jadavpur, went to the state assembly in the afternoon to meet TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Today, I met our party chief. I had submitted my resignation to her on February 13. I have understood in all these years that politics is not my cup of tea," she told reporters.

It was, however, not clear whether Banerjee accepted Chakraborty's resignation. Asked why she tendered her resignation to Banerjee and not to the Lok Sabha Speaker as per norms, Chakraborty said, ''Once I get the nod from the TMC, I will submit it to the Speaker.'' The development comes months ahead of the general elections.

According to a report in News18, Mimi Chakraborty also cited "mental torture" and "insults" she faced from fellow party members as the reason she was quitting for good.

Who is Mimi Chakraborty?

Mimi Chakraborty is a TMC MP who, before joining politics, was known for her work in Bengali cinema and television. After being part of Bengali cinema for many years, Mimi decided to join politics in 2019 and contested from Jadavpur Loksabha Constituency in the 2019 Indian general election as a Trinamool Congress candidate.

Mimi completed her schooling at Holy Child School, Jalpaiguri, and later at St. James' School, Binnaguri. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Asutosh College in Kolkata.

Mimi Chakraborty was a model before starting her acting career. She participated in Femina Miss India.

Mimi Chakraborty started her acting career in 2008 with the Bengali television serial 'Champion'.

Mimi's film debut was in 'Bapi Bari Jaa', released in 2012, in which she played the female lead. Her character was well-liked and over time, Mimi became a popular name in Bengali cinema.

Besides films, Mimi has also worked in several TV serials including 'Gaaner Oparey'. She has also produced several successful films under her banner, Mimi Chakraborty Productions.

Mimi Chakraborty's net worth is estimated to be around $6 million which is around Rs 49 crore.